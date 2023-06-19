Niurka Marcos lashes out at Jose Manuel Figueroa.

She revealed a shocking secret about their past.

What did she say about La Casa de los Famosos Mexico? Niurka Marcos recently lashed out at Jose Manuel Figueroa. The Cuban star has caused major controversy after making some surprising accusations and revealing something shocking about their past. The singer, actress, dancer and model known for courting scandal and rarely holds back when she feels she or her family are being attacked. This occasion was no exception. Niurka Marcos lashes out at José Manuel Figueroa Niurka has a history with La Casa de los Famosos, as she herself appeared on a season of the Telemundo hit. Now her son Emilio Osorio is on the Mexican version of the popular reality show. The Cuban actress saw some situations on the show that she didn’t like and aired her grievances on social media.

Marcos was furious over José Manuel Figueroa’s remarks Marcos was furious over remarks made by the son of late Mexican singer Joan Sebastian, Jose Manuel Figueroa. This was after Jose Manuel commented on his fiancée, Marie Claire’s recent eviction from the show. When asked about what he thought of Marie and his former contestants on the reality show, he said: «Marie Claire never had a fight with… what is the name of Niurkito? Hey, isn’t he the son of Bobby Larios? (Niurka’s ex) I’m asking, I don’t know. Well cut that out please. I ask why I didn’t know, it’s my ignorance, punish me. I send a hug to Juan Osorio (father of Niurka’s son), excuse me brother, I understand Marie Claire never had a fight with Emilio or Niurka, Niurka is special.»

Niurka exploded: «I told you that the day it occurred to you to say something… I was going to open my mouth» Niurka Marcos lashed out at José Manuel Figueroa. She also revealed spicy details insinuating that she and the Poeta del Pueblo were together at some point. «José Manuel Figueroa, bobito, do you remember when…? Because you couldn’t find my clitoris. You never found it, do you remember that you invited me one weekend? I only stayed eight hours, because you talked so much sh… Do you remember that I told you? I told you that the day it occurred to you to say something… I was going to open my mouth. I told you, it’s important that you know where a woman’s clitoris is because you never found mine. My son knows who his father is, because when I met Bobby, Emilio had already been born. His father knows who his son is, but you don’t know where you put the p… That’s why you’re with one pend… the one who doesn’t have a brain like you.»

Figueroa issued a public apology Following her surprising outburst, hundreds of followers were shocked. However, others said it was to be expected from the outspoken star. After the controversy, José Manuel Figueroa responded: «Hello Niurka, I hope you are very well. I send you a greeting. Hey, this video is nothing to offer you an apology obviously. That I already did it in front of the cameras, but there was a mess. They asked me and because of my ignorance I didn’t know, I’m really sorry. I reiterate my apology to you, Juan Osorio and Emilio for my mistake. I asked the cameras to erase it and I knew that I had made a mistake.»