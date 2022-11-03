Niurka lashes out at Juan Vidal and ends up agreeing with Cynthia Klitbo?

Suspicions confirmed! Niurka lashes out at Juan Vidal Later came the million dollar question. Yes it was true that she had already broken up with Juan Vidal, so the star said the following: “Yes, I’m done with Juan. I think everything is explicit on my Instagram, right? In the story that I shared … I am not going to speak ill of someone I love, because I cannot turn it off as if it were a switch, but I am not going to close myself to talk to the press either, because I am not going to deny my nature.” “It is not necessary to rant because I can quote something that he himself told me in one of our conversations, ‘Forgive me my love, I recognize that I am a shit… for relationships,’ so he made me take it personally because he has been a shit… It was with me, it was with Cynthia, it was the other, the other and with the girl’s mother, so he already recognized it,” Niurka said, confirming her breakup with Juan Vidal.

The star says that she still loves Juan Vidal After that, the Cuban star confirmed that she had already communicated with Juan Vidal through a message, "What I had to tell him I already told him, I left it in writing, if he wants to show you that's ok. On my Instagram I left super cool phrases very explicit… that show from start to finish what I experienced, but that's not the most important thing, the most important thing is that I'm leaving sad." She pointed out that the sadness is due to the fact that she met a man who was "very beautiful on the outside but hollow on the inside, a man who recognizes that he is shit… for relationships and a man who comes past, present, future, shaking his own head alone… I treated him like a baby."

Niurka sends an surprising message to Cynthia Klitbo In said interview that she offered to various media, Niurka clarified that there was no infidelity. And with the humor that characterizes her, she pointed out that first she would sleep with a woman before Juan. Later they asked her if Cynthia Klitbo was right. “He is not a chichifo, he never asked me for anything, on the contrary… For these people who said ‘But they told you.’ No one can go through life paying attention to what they are told because it would be a problem. That is, each person has to live their own experience, if he was like that for you, he was chichifo, according to you, but he wasn’t with me.”

Niurka says that Cynthia Klitbo did not know how to handle Juan Vidal Niurka continued reacting to the statements made by Cynthia at the time, "Cynthia is not right and I'm going to tell you why, first because he's not a chichifo, second because she handled it with her legs, when a person speaks bad it looks bad." And she sent her a message, "You handled it like hell…" Internet users were quick to comment: "Niurka did look in love." "So much that she criticized Daniela and they are happy." "But she did not say that while she was with him." "Always the same with Niurka." "Mamá niu was smart to withdraw from the relationship." "What a woman she just wanted to advertise that vulgar.", TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.