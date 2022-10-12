Niurka Marcos reacts when her son announces his engagement

One of Niurka’s children is getting married!

See how the Cuban entertainer reacted.

Even Natalia Alcocer spoke out about Niurka’s son’s engagement.

Niurka Marcos’ life continues to be filled with love. While she continues showing off her relationship with Juan Vidal on social media, unexpected, but happy, news reached the eyes and ears of the Cuban beauty. Soon she will be a mother-in-law.

As we well know, lately social media is used to share all kinds of content and news, so when it comes to celebrities these platforms explode when they share things about their lives.

Niurka’s son announces that he’s getting married

It was recently announced that one of Niurka’s children is getting married. He has already proposed and the former contestant on the reality show La Casa de los Famosos 2 has shown her reaction after learning about it.

Her eldest son Kiko is engaged. He keeps his life very private and it is only known that he graduated from college and opened two pharmacies, neither of which were very successful. Shortly after, he traveled to Europe. Now Niurka Marcos’s eldest son is about to take another important step in his life. Filed Under: Son Niurka marries