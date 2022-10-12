Niurka Marcos reacts when her son announces his engagement
One of Niurka's children is getting married! See how the Cuban entertainer reacted. Natalia Alcocer spoke out about the engagement.
Niurka Marcos’ life continues to be filled with love. While she continues showing off her relationship with Juan Vidal on social media, unexpected, but happy, news reached the eyes and ears of the Cuban beauty. Soon she will be a mother-in-law.
As we well know, lately social media is used to share all kinds of content and news, so when it comes to celebrities these platforms explode when they share things about their lives.
Niurka’s son announces that he’s getting married
It was recently announced that one of Niurka’s children is getting married. He has already proposed and the former contestant on the reality show La Casa de los Famosos 2 has shown her reaction after learning about it.
Her eldest son Kiko is engaged. He keeps his life very private and it is only known that he graduated from college and opened two pharmacies, neither of which were very successful. Shortly after, he traveled to Europe. Now Niurka Marcos's eldest son is about to take another important step in his life.
Kiko Marcos’ girlfriend shows off her engagement ring
A few days ago, Kiko broke the news of his engagement to his girlfriend Kimi Ishiwara through his official Instagram account. His siblings Emilio Osorio and Romina Marcos were overjoyed. Now Cuban star has reacted on social media.
Through her official Instagram account, Niurka shared the photographs of her son Kiko's engagement accompanied by an emotional message addressed to both expressing her immense happiness at knowing that one of her offspring is about to walk down the aisle.
Niurka Marcos dedicated an emotional message to her son Kiko and his girlfriend
In several of photographs Kiko posted with his girlfriend Kimi Ishiwara, she is showing off her gorgeous engagement ring. Niurka not only congratulated them on their engagement but also called them both her children.
"Congratulations to my children Kiko and Kimi I love you very much, congratulations also because you have done things very well and I admire you," reads the description that Niurka posted with the photographs after learning of her eldest son's engagement. It should be noted Natalia Alcocer joined her in this celebration.
Even Natalia Alcocer reacted to Kiko Marcos’ engagement!
When both artists were inside La Casa de los Famosos 2 an unparalleled friendship sparked, which is why Natalia Alcocer was quick to express her happiness at Niurka’s Instagram post: “I knew it, what a thrill. We love them both very much, very much may it be a life full of love, peace, complicity,” wrote the 33-year-old actress.
El Gordo y La Flaca also posted about it, "Congratulations." Likewise, Juanjo Herrera wrote, "How exciting." Of course, the reaction from her followers was immediate: "In this family Cupid is on the loose." "Congratulations." "Congratulations to the couple, blessings." "Blessings and the best for your life." "Grandma in process dear mom Niu."