Mary Boquitas presents her podcast En Boca Cerrada.

She talks Ana Delai’s death.

Raquenel Portillo speaks exclusively to MundoNow. Maria Boquitas talks about Ana Delai’s death. Uforia, TelevisaUnivision and Pitaya Entertainment’s audio platform targeted to the Hispanic market, announced the launch of En Boca Cerrada, a new podcast in which Raquenel Portillo, the musician and actress better known as “Mary Boquitas”, talks for the first time about her involvement in the Trevi-Andrade case. It was one of the most controversial scandals in the entertainment industry. En Boca Cerrada has two seasons that are 10 episodes each. The first season of En Boca Cerrada goes into detail about how Raquenel was Andrade’s first victim and tells the story of her life including details of the violence and torture she suffered. Now Mary Boquitas speaks exclusively to MundoNow and sends a message to Maribel Guardia. Mary Boquitas talks about En Boca Cerrada “Well, (I’m) happy with life, because indeed, now there are many platforms where one can go and be able to tell or do or carry out the projects that one wants. At this moment I feel very grateful with Uforia and Pantalla, because they are supporting me with En Boca Cerrada and well, it’s simply the story of my life, but told by me.” “This case has been touched on a lot, millions of versions have been told and suddenly one day I said, ‘My own story has not been told by me,’ because there are versions of my life that are not told by me. So I said, ‘I deserve to take the right that I have to tell it myself,’ and now be able to convey to all those people who have done me a favor following me in my professional career and who have also been close in some way to this case, with this great scandal, this for many years.”

You say that you were always very outgoing as a child. When you married Sergio Andrade at 15 did you lose all that? “Sadly I didn’t realize it and sadly I didn’t decide to change either. When a person begins a new relationship in their life and a romantic relationship, as was the case with this man, well, I didn’t realize it. The truth is that I didn’t realize it because I was very young, I didn’t have a parameter. I had no way to compare to my first relationship with a boy. And he was not a boy, he was a man.” “Then I didn’t realize it, it was gradual and obviously coming from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, from a nuns’ school, I had very little information, I was ignorant in the sense of many things, I knew almost nothing. So I didn’t realize it, to be honest, when suddenly I was involved in a relationship of manipulation, abuse, and a lot of emotional, mental, and physical violence. But look at the way things are, literally jail was what freed me from this situation.”

Talk about your experience in jail “The thing is that I’m a woman of faith and I have always been a woman of faith. So, obviously I was afraid to take my own life, but on the subject of taking my own life, there are several episodes where I deal with that topic because there are things that I have never talked about. There was a suicide attempt that was not exactly in jail. In jail I handled it differently. In prison, I definitely abandoned myself. Terrible things happened that I’m going to talk about on the podcast as well, but I’m definitely going to tell you something.” “Look, when I declared that prison freed me, it’s because what I experienced before with Sergio Andrade was even worse than being in a literal prison with bars. Because my freedom was cut in every way. I even asked permission to go to the bathroom, to drink water, to see what time I got up. So, unfortunately, all those years that I was with him I lived for him, as a totally codependent, manipulated and subjected person. So, when I got to jail, despite the fact that my freedom was obviously restricted, there were things in which I was able to free myself.”

Accusations Gloria Trevi’s daughter Ana Delai’s death She reveals details about the accusations made regarding Ana Dalai’s death. “I was not blamed for anything, because in reality I was not guilty of anything. There’s also an episode dedicated to these situations in real events, what really happened. I was blamed because a book was written and there was a comment there that she made that was very horrible and also was misunderstood.” It should be remembered that Gloria’s daughter died shortly after being born: “I was not blamed for anything, I was absolutely not responsible for anything, I’m going to say it in En Boca Cerrada. Fortunately it was a malicious person who made a comment and an assumption, they tried to blame me.

Her opinion on Julián Figueroa’s death “It really broke my heart, unfortunately Maribel and I are far away, but I had the opportunity to meet her and we had a friendship even if it was distant when we were in Aventurera. I have an intense affection for her, I went to a birthday party at her house with Julián, may he rest in peace. They came to the set of Vaselina El Musical where I played the role of Rizo and I was also the director of the musical.” “I had to direct Julián, I had to work with him, we went afterwards to celebrate my mother’s birthday. He sang many songs for her. I have a very beautiful memory of the boy. He seemed completely sweet to me, talented with a great desire to do things. I am devastated, I cannot imagine Maribel’s pain, I send her a hug with all my heart.”