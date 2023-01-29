Laura Bozzo speaks exclusively to MundoNow.

Does she have an eating disorder? The beloved television presenter, Laura Bozzo presents her new podcast, Que Pase el Desgraciado, which is produced by Pitaya Entertainment. The Peruvian host spoke exclusively to MundoNow about this new project, after having been on one of the most popular reality shows in the United States, La Casa de los Famosos. In this new podcast, Laura presents the most shocking and surprising real life stories and, based on her life experience, she looks for a way to help those who write to her. Que Pase el Desgraciado is available for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and Google Podcasts, as well as on Pitaya’s website and YouTube, according to TVN. Laura Bozzo’s Que Pase el Desgraciado: How did this podcast come about? The TV host reveals how the idea of ​​exposing the ‘wretched’ was born, as the name of her podcast says: “Look, this was born with Alexis Núñez, the producer of this podcast at Pitaya’s invitation. I had had other invitations, but I had not accepted, because I have my television program. So at first, well, I doubted, but then I said, ‘No’, because that makes me go back to my beginnings in radio, where I would say in some way I helped people with questions they gave me, but making it fun.” “And it is the best way to empower women. I think I have had a terrible life experience. I’ve been up, I’ve been down, I’ve been dead, I’ve been in jail. There are people who consider me an angel, others who consider me a demon. I’ve been through everything and I like to share this experience because there are many people who have difficult times and I think this experience of mine shows that when you want to, you can, when you want to develop in a podcast or whatever, at the age you are, you can do it and will do.”

How did that already legendary phrase come about? "When I speak on television, I speak with my heart and then my head realizes the nonsense that I have said, because sometimes I say a lot. No, I don't have filters. Then that phrase came from my soul, from rage and impotence to see what a bastard this guy could be. And there it stayed, like a registered trademark. It stayed forever." In the same way, the Peruvian host reveals the problems she has had in her love life. For example, with her ex-partner Christian Suárez, where it was revealed he made her cry a lot. "I am not going to blame Christian Suárez under any circumstances, because Christian somehow got involved with me in a toxic relationship, but he is a good person, he is not a bad person. I was the one who was locked up, I was jealous, it was a mistake for both of us and today I have a lot of respect for him and I wish him the best," said Laura.

What do you think of all the controversy with Shakira and Piqué? "The lyrics of that song are Laura. It is what I have always said, Laura has always had that speech, so I totally identify with that speech, because there are men who are too big for one. And there are a number of things, not that she says in her song that I listened to and said, 'Oh my God, this seems to me like Laura in America.' I identified with Shakira's lyrics; I felt that I was part of that." In the same way, she spoke about the third season of La Casa de los Famosos: "I feel that people have not yet been well defined. In other words, people have to show what they already are, Osmel gives me a lot of tenderness, he still has a lot to give. I think Osmel is a character I like."

Have you dealt with an eating disorder? “Until now I struggle with anorexia, for example, at Christmas, during these holidays, I gained weight, I gained two kilos and that causes me such a depression that I immediately stop all food, so I block and don’t eat and don’t eat. And I say, ‘Let’s see Laura Bozzo you’re not young, you have to eat’. It’s hard for me to eat, it’s horrible.” “Eating disorders are a scary thing you have to deal with. Just as an alcoholic has to fight until the end of his days with alcoholism. I have to fight with anorexia until the last day of my life. There are people who tell me, you’re skinny. Yes, but I look and I look fat. So it is a very complicated disorder that until now requires me to go to therapy.”