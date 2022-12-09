Laura Bozzo speaks about the removal of Peru’s President Pedro Castillo

Laura Bozzo discusses the removal of Peru’s president.

Pedro Castillo was arrested on Wednesday.

“Congratulations to the Peruvian people, an example for America.” On Wednesday the arrest of Peru’s President, Pedro Castillo, was announced after he tried to dissolve Congress and decree an emergency government. Several celebrities have reacted to the news, but one who celebrated this the most was Peruvian Laura Bozzo. The former La Casa de los Famosos 2 contestant shared a video on Instagram showing the exact moment Castillo was arrested. It should be remembered that the authorities blocked the highway towards the Mexican embassy to prevent the former president from escaping. Laura Bozzo on the president of Peru In the post, Laura Bozzo celebrates the arrest of Pedro Castillo, sending a message to all her followers, saying that this is an example for the entire American continent. In the same way, she celebrated what was done by the officers who arrested the former president of her home country. Castillo was accused of leading a criminal organization from the Government Palace. He was approached on public roads and transferred to the Prefecture located on Avenida España, in Cercado de Lima. His dismissal was approved with 101 votes in favor.

"May the full weight of the law fall on him" Laura Bozzo shared the following message on Instagram: "Congratulations to the Peruvian people, an example for America, very proud, and that is to prevent the flight of the Peruvian president to MEXICO, they took to the streets, surrounded the embassy and managed to have him arrested, may the full weight of the law fall on him and his gang of criminals." As previously mentioned, she highlighted the incredible work of the authorities that blocked the highway to facilitate his arrest: "in addition to the police and the armed forces that sided with the people as they should be."

"Let justice be done" Similarly, on her Twitter account, Peruvian Laura Bozzo celebrated the arrest and removal of Pedro Castillo from office. "At this time and thanks to the support of the Peruvian people, it was possible to prevent President Castillo's escape to Mexico and he is detained with his entire family, let justice be done," said the star. The now former president of Peru was removed and arrested after announcing the dissolution of the Legislative and carrying out a coup. The TV presenter, who is originally from Peru, showed her concern for her country, where she was detained for several years.

Bozzo shows her support online Immediately, users gave their point of view on the matter: "What strength in Peru… we need it at this moment in Colombia to face this guerrilla man that was named president." "Peru is not weak. We will fight to the end to avoid communism." "AND DON'T FORGET that our Mexican brothers were going to give him asylum." "Congress is now getting on the bandwagon…. The real heroes have been the nation's prosecutor, the investigative press and the people who have always taken to the streets to show their hatred of communism. Go Peru," were some comments. With information from infobae, AP and CNN.