Maribel Guardia reveals painful details about Julián Figueroa’s death.

She reveals the last gift her grandson gave his dad.

The memory of Julián’s son that he took to the grave.

Maribel Guardia had her first meeting with the press after the death of her son Julián Figueroa. The beautiful 63-year-old actress spoke publicly for the first time about the terrible incident that occurred on April 10, when her son was found dead at his home.

It has been a very hard time for Joan Sebastian’s ex-wife. However Maribel has always been open with the press so yesterday, although it was difficult, the actress made some painful revelations about her son.

Julián died next to his son’s drawing

Maribel Guardia took a little time yesterday to speak to the press despite her pain. She talked about how difficult it’s been since the death of her only son, Julián Figueroa. The actress, who was with her daughter-in-law, tearfully described her last conversation with Juliancito.

She recalled how Julián was always a good father and a good man up until his last breath. He even had a drawing from his little five year old son with him when he died.