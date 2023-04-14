Search

Maribel Guardia tearfully reveals that Julián died next to his son’s drawing (VIDEO)

By 
  • Maribel Guardia reveals painful details about Julián Figueroa’s death.
  • She reveals the last gift her grandson gave his dad.
  • The memory of Julián’s son that he took to the grave.

Maribel Guardia had her first meeting with the press after the death of her son Julián Figueroa. The beautiful 63-year-old actress spoke publicly for the first time about the terrible incident that occurred on April 10, when her son was found dead at his home.

It has been a very hard time for Joan Sebastian’s ex-wife. However Maribel has always been open with the press so yesterday, although it was difficult, the actress made some painful revelations about her son.

Julián died next to his son’s drawing

PHOTO: Mezcalent

Maribel Guardia took a little time yesterday to speak to the press despite her pain. She talked about how difficult it’s been since the death of her only son, Julián Figueroa. The actress, who was with her daughter-in-law, tearfully described her last conversation with Juliancito.

She recalled how Julián was always a good father and a good man up until his last breath. He even had a drawing from his little five year old son with him when he died.

Maribel Guardia describes the day before Julián died

PHOTO: Instagram

“The day before, curiously, when I was going to the theater, he said to me, ‘Mom, do you have a Diurex that I can borrow a little bit?’ I was running to the theater as always. ‘But, mom, lend me a Diurex.’ I was looking for it and couldn’t find it. ‘Lend me one, because look at the drawing that Julián made me.’ And yes, it was a drawing of a big lion and a small one,” she told the press between sobs.

Sadly, when entering the room where Julián died, the actress noticed a striking detail. Julián had taped her grandson’s drawing to the wall. According to TV Notas, this was the singer’s last memory of his son.

Maribel and her daughter-in-law Imelda could not contain their tears

PHOTO: Instagram
“When I arrived and found my son dead (…) the drawing with the little lions was taped to the wall. (Julián) takes the love of all this family who loved him with their souls.” After this, the actress and her daughter-in-law, Imelda Tunon, could not contain their tears.
Subsequently, Maribel revealed what will happen to her son’s ashes. She says she’s not ready to dispose of them yet and she wants to share an emotional video with her followers showing all the love she has received.

The actress and singer is not ready to dispose of her son’s ashes

PHOTO: Mezcalent
“Right now, I don’t want to dispose of his ashes. I have them there… later I’m going to make a little video for you, it may take a little more time for you to see all the flowers and all the love we have received. And how I have arranged it so beautifully with Saint Michael the Archangel, with the Virgin of Guadalupe, to whom I offered him when he was born, to the Virgin of Guadalupe. The little box we chose is like a Virgencita de Guadalupe.”
Julián Figueroa’s death was quite shocking, the young singer and actor was at the peak of his artistic career. He died at the age of 27, leaving a wife and a 5-year-old child. The official cause of his death was an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation, Maribel Guardia reported on Instagram.

