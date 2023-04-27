Mexican singer Mario Domm is rushed to the hospital (VIDEO)
Mario Domm was rushed to the hospital. His fans were extremely concerened. The Camila vocalist explains what happened to him.
Mario Domm is rushed to the hospital. Photos of the Mexican singer-songwriter known for being Camila’s vocalist on a hospital gurney looking completely unconscious raised concern among fans who wondered what had happened to him.
After this image monopolized magazine covers and headlines, the singer from Torreón, Coahuila, revealed what happened to him.
A photo of the Alejate de Mí singer on a hospital gurney and presumably unconscious went viral online and his fans began to suspect that something had happened to the famous Mexican singer-songwriter.
However, Mario Domm, realizing that the fans were so concerned decided to explain what happened. However, as many expected, Domm did not reveal many details.
Fans are concerned about the singer’s health
The first outlet to share the photograph of the popular Mexican singer was Despierta America. They wrote the following on Instagram: “We are concerned about @theofficialmariodomm who was in a hospital in Miami today, we are already investigating what happened to him. Speedy recovery!”
Mario tried to explain: “Friends who worried about me today, I want to tell you that I’m fine, that I feel fine, I had a day in the hospital, the doctor says that it was extreme fatigue.”
Mario reveals that he’s doing much better
“Actually I feel good, I just want to tell you that I’m perfect, ready for what’s next and better than ever. I send you a big hug and I love you guys very much,” the singer shared on Instagram.
Without giving further details, the Mientes singer said that he’s perfectly fine was just suffering from fatigue when he was hospitalized in Miami.
Camila is ready for their comeback
According to SDP Noticias, the singer traveled to Miami to meet Camila. Journalist Edén Dorantes reports that Mario Domm is announcing new projects with the group.
They are ready to start performing and will release a new album. The single Fugitivos is the first hint that Coahuila singer has released to reveal that they are ready to return with new music.