Mexican singer Mario Domm is rushed to the hospital (VIDEO)

Mario Domm was rushed to the hospital.

His fans were concerened.

The Camila vocalist explains what happened to him.

Mario Domm is rushed to the hospital. Photos of the Mexican singer-songwriter known for being Camila’s vocalist on a hospital gurney looking completely unconscious raised concern among fans who wondered what had happened to him.

After this image monopolized magazine covers and headlines, the singer from Torreón, Coahuila, revealed what happened to him.

A photo of the Alejate de Mí singer on a hospital gurney and presumably unconscious went viral online and his fans began to suspect that something had happened to the famous Mexican singer-songwriter.

However, Mario Domm, realizing that the fans were so concerned decided to explain what happened. However, as many expected, Domm did not reveal many details.