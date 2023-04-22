Enrique Guzmán is rushed to the hospital (VIDEO)
Mexican singer Enrique Guzmán was rushed to the hospital. He had to miss a press conference. What is his condition now?
- Mexican singer Enrique Guzmán was rushed to the hospital.
- He had to miss a press conference.
- What is his condition now?
Enrique Guzmán is rushed to the hospital. On Wednesday, April 19, it was reported that the Mexican singer had to be rushed to a hospital, missing a press conference that had been scheduled. Alejandra Guzmán’s father gave a statement.
The singer was scheduled to participate in a press conference to promote a performance in May. However, after an unexpected health problem, Enrique Guzmán had to be rushed to the hospital.
Enrique Guzmán is rushed to the hospital
On Wednesday, April 19, the Mexican singer was scheduled to appear at a press conference for the show Los Fundadores del Rock En Español. This show will take place on May 7th.
Members of various 80’s rock groups were present at the press conference, such as the Carrión Brothers, Los Locos del Ritmo, Los Hooligans, Los Rebeldes del Rock, Baby Batiz, Rockin Devils, among others. Guzmán was able to call in.
What is his condition?
Guzmán said that he had had to go to the hospital due to stomach ailments that he felt needed to be checked. “I’m coming from the hospital, they just checked me, I’m fine, see you on the 7th at 5 in the afternoon, see you there,” he said during the link to the press conference. During a call in to Venga la Alegría, Enrique Guzmán made an incredible confession, saying he’s not afraid of death. “I’m not afraid of it, because one finally has to die one day, just don’t push.”
He points out that what worries him about the arrival of death is the dispute that can explode over his inheritance. “Juan Gabriel, who was a very prepared, very smart and very organized man, even he has had problems because there is always an as*** and after one’s death, there will be people who want to keep something of yours,” he stated.