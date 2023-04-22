Enrique Guzmán is rushed to the hospital (VIDEO)

Mexican singer Enrique Guzmán was rushed to the hospital.

He had to miss a press conference.

What is his condition now?

Enrique Guzmán is rushed to the hospital. On Wednesday, April 19, it was reported that the Mexican singer had to be rushed to a hospital, missing a press conference that had been scheduled. Alejandra Guzmán’s father gave a statement.

The singer was scheduled to participate in a press conference to promote a performance in May. However, after an unexpected health problem, Enrique Guzmán had to be rushed to the hospital.

Enrique Guzmán is rushed to the hospital

On Wednesday, April 19, the Mexican singer was scheduled to appear at a press conference for the show Los Fundadores del Rock En Español. This show will take place on May 7th.

Members of various 80’s rock groups were present at the press conference, such as the Carrión Brothers, Los Locos del Ritmo, Los Hooligans, Los Rebeldes del Rock, Baby Batiz, Rockin Devils, among others. Guzmán was able to call in.