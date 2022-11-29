Shakira is distraught! The singer’s father returned to the hospital (PHOTOS)
Shakira is still enmeshed in drama. Now the singer is very worried about her father's health as he returns to the hospital. Are her plans going awry?
Shakira will not forget the year 2022. Not only did she end her relationship with Gerard Piqué, she also had impressive musical successes. However, on a personal level her family suffered a severe blow due to her father, William Mebarak’s health. At the age of 91 he took a bad fall that sent him to the hospital … how is he?
Shakira’s father was hospitalized for a severe fall while the singer wrapped up negotiations with Piqué about her children and their breakup, coupled with promoting her new album. Mr. William Mebarak was finally discharged on November 10 … but it didn’t last long.
What is happening to Shakira’s father?
Shakira’s father was out of the hospital for two weeks but on November 24 he had to go to the Quirón-Teknon medical center in Barcelona. Media spotted the singer with her father, looking concerned.
According to Infobae, Univision and Quien, Shakira’s 91-year-old father had to go back to the hospital after two weeks of freedom. However it was revealed that it wasn’t to be hospitalized again, but for a medical evaluation and testing.
Shakira is worried about her father
Despite the fact that Mr. William left the hospital, he has not recovered completely, so Shakira’s brother, her mother and she herself are worried. They fear that he could have a relapse. Because of this, the singer’s plans to move to Miami may not be ideal right now.
The media saw that Shakira’s father entered quickly accompanied by the singer’s brother, Tonino, and she later left looking worried. This could indicate that she’s not entirely ready to leave Barcelona until Don William’s health improves, since he would travel with her to her residence in Miami.
Shakira fears the worst about her father’s health
Some international media said that Shakira’s father’s health was worrying due to apparent blood clots in his brain. However, there is nothing confirmed besides some words Shakira shared a few weeks ago on Instagram.
“This day I personally accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he’s recovering favorably. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your constant support and affection,” Shakira wrote along with a video where she was seen helping her father do some leg exercises in the hospital. SEE THE VIDEO OF SHAKIRA WITH HER FATHER HERE