Shakira is still enmeshed in drama.

Now the singer is very worried about her father’s health.

Are her plans to move to Miami on hold?

Shakira will not forget the year 2022. Not only did she end her relationship with Gerard Piqué, she also had impressive musical successes. However, on a personal level her family suffered a severe blow due to her father, William Mebarak’s health. At the age of 91 he took a bad fall that sent him to the hospital … how is he?

Shakira’s father was hospitalized for a severe fall while the singer wrapped up negotiations with Piqué about her children and their breakup, coupled with promoting her new album. Mr. William Mebarak was finally discharged on November 10 … but it didn’t last long.

What is happening to Shakira’s father?

Shakira’s father was out of the hospital for two weeks but on November 24 he had to go to the Quirón-Teknon medical center in Barcelona. ​​Media spotted the singer with her father, looking concerned.

According to Infobae, Univision and Quien, Shakira’s 91-year-old father had to go back to the hospital after two weeks of freedom. However it was revealed that it wasn’t to be hospitalized again, but for a medical evaluation and testing.