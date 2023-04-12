Maribel Guardia shares a sad video about Julián Figueroa

Maribel Guardia shares a sad video created by fans.

The actress was awake in the wee hours of the morning.

Marco Chacón’s statements made her cry.

Maribel Guardia shares a sad video. These have been dark days for beautiful singer and actress Maribel Guardia after the loss of her only son, Julián Figueroa. Joan Sebastian’s ex-wife has not been seen in public since the news broke.

The farewell to her 27-year-old son was quite private and, although several of Julián’s relatives spoke briefly to the press, Maribel has not spoken publicly about the tragedy.

Maribel Guardia shares a sad video

The thousands of fans of the famous Costa Rican singer and actress have been waiting to see if she will make a public appearance, though they understand that she is devastated right now.

In the early hours of Tuesday, April 11, Guardia shared a video on her Instagram stories made by her fans, from a page called Maribel Guardia My Queen. It was a moving compilation of photos of the actress and her son.