Maribel Guardia shares a sad video about Julián Figueroa
Maribel Guardia shares a sad video. These have been dark days for beautiful singer and actress Maribel Guardia after the loss of her only son, Julián Figueroa. Joan Sebastian’s ex-wife has not been seen in public since the news broke.
The farewell to her 27-year-old son was quite private and, although several of Julián’s relatives spoke briefly to the press, Maribel has not spoken publicly about the tragedy.
The thousands of fans of the famous Costa Rican singer and actress have been waiting to see if she will make a public appearance, though they understand that she is devastated right now.
In the early hours of Tuesday, April 11, Guardia shared a video on her Instagram stories made by her fans, from a page called Maribel Guardia My Queen. It was a moving compilation of photos of the actress and her son.
Maribel Guardia was on social media in the wee hours of the morning
This suggests Maribel was unable to sleep as she grieves her son’s tragic death. The video shows some of the most tender moments that Julián shared with his mother and as a husband and father.
“Rest in peace Julian. You are and will always be light in the lives of those who love you. You were a great man, a loving father and an extraordinary son. Your presence will always be missed and your absence is and will be deeply felt,” reads the message on Maribel’s fan page.
Marco Chacón breaks down in tears when talking about what happened with Juliancito
Maribel Guardia’s husband, Marco Chacon was caught by press at the airport and he seemed to be in shock: “Well, nothing guys, I’m very sorry for everyone, I’ve just landed, we are shocked , we are in shock, personally I still don’t understand, I didn’t sleep, I spent the whole night fixing things on the phone with different people.”
“I have been with him (Julián) since he was two years old, I have accompanied him at every stage of his life, it is crazy that he is ahead of us so young … I have spoken a little with her (Maribel), I had to give her the news, I waited for her to leave the theater and that she could have dinner on the way, I gave her the news on the way, the truth is that she is not well, she is very bad, she is devastated,” Marco said tearfully.