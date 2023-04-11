A psychic warned Maribel Guardia about a tragedy in her family… now Julián Figueroa has died (VIDEO)
A psychic warned Maribel Guardia of tragedy in her family. Over Easter, actress Maribel Guardia’s only son Julián Figueroa died. The shocking news flooded social media at dawn on April 10 as questions swirled about his cause of death.
Now, a video of a psychic who issued a warning to the actress and ex-wife of the late Joan Sebastian, has resurfaced on social media. In it, he tells her something difficult will happen to her family
Ramses Vidente shared a TikTok video of his prediction for Maribel Guardia. He warned that that the beautiful actress would be facing the deaths of close friends and colleagues, but not like the death of her son…
“A member of Maribel Guardia’s family is ahead of us. She may have health problems, a sister, her son, take great care of because I see many health problems for Maribel Guardia,” said Ramsés Vidente. He also said something powerful was coming for her.
Just a day ago Julián dedicated a message to Joan Sebastian
The anniversary of Joan Sebastian’s death was just a few days ago. The most shocking of all is that shortly before he died, the young singer had shared a heartbreaking message remembering his father.
“How slowly 8 years have passed, since the day you left time tastes more bitter. And people proclaim that time will fix everything, but it is a vile lie, it hurts more every day and without fear of hurting sensibilities,” Julián posted on Instagram the day before his own death.
Maribel Guardia confirms her son’s cause of death
Recently, Maribel Guardia confirmed her son’s cause of death with a heartbreaking Instagram post.
“I am sorry to have to announce the passing of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately was ahead of us on this plane. They found him unconscious tonight in his room while I was at the theater. They called 911 and when the ambulance and the police arrived they found him dead, with no trace of violence. The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation,” revealed the actress on Instagram.