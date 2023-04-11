A psychic had a warning for Maribel Guardia some time ago.

He said there would be a tragedy in her family.

Maribel Guardia reveals her son’s cause of death.

A psychic warned Maribel Guardia of tragedy in her family. Over Easter, actress Maribel Guardia’s only son Julián Figueroa died. The shocking news flooded social media at dawn on April 10 as questions swirled about his cause of death.

Now, a video of a psychic who issued a warning to the actress and ex-wife of the late Joan Sebastian, has resurfaced on social media. In it, he tells her something difficult will happen to her family

Ramses Vidente shared a TikTok video of his prediction for Maribel Guardia. He warned that that the beautiful actress would be facing the deaths of close friends and colleagues, but not like the death of her son…

“A member of Maribel Guardia’s family is ahead of us. She may have health problems, a sister, her son, take great care of because I see many health problems for Maribel Guardia,” said Ramsés Vidente. He also said something powerful was coming for her.