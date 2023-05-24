Lupillo Rivera cancels concerts in Florida due to anti-immigrant law
Singer Lupillo Rivera surprised everyone with a strong statement. He cancels Florida shows due to harsh anti-immigrant law. His fans applaud his stance.
Lupillo Rivera cancels concerts in Florida as a show of support for immigrants after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a harsh new anti-immigrant law. The law has caused a stir in recent weeks due to how harmful it will be for immigrants.
Today La Diva de la Banda’s brother has issued a statement to his followers informing them why he’s canceling the concert. He expressed his support for immigrants in Florida.
Lupillo Rivera shows his support for immigrants in Florida
The singer shared a statement with his followers on Instagram. It turns out that due to the harsh anti-immigrant law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, Rivera has decided to show his support for the immigrant community in Florida.
«You are informed that the dates scheduled for this weekend will be cancelled, this due to the attacks that have recently been carried out against immigrants from Florida, actions which we reject and hopefully the situation will normalize as soon as possible.»
Ron DeSantis signs anti-immigrant law
On Wednesday, May 10, immigrants in Florida received a severe blow when Governor DeSantis finally signed SB 1718 into law.
The law imposes various limitations and penalties on the undocumented in the state of Florida. These range from work restrictions to blocking access to health care.
Fans applaud Lupillo’s stance
After Lupillo Rivera issued the statement fans left him supportive comments. «First artist I see who shows his support for what is happening in Florida. It was to be expected because he always supports immigrants.»
«All Latino artists should not perform in Florida.» «Thank you for that support. I wish more artists and people who can be heard would join.» «Yes! I wish many other artists would show the same support!»