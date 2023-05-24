Lupillo Rivera cancels concerts in Florida due to anti-immigrant law

Singer Lupillo Rivera surprised everyone with a strong statement.

He cancels Florida shows due to harsh anti-immigrant law.

His fans applaud his stance.

Lupillo Rivera cancels concerts in Florida as a show of support for immigrants after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a harsh new anti-immigrant law. The law has caused a stir in recent weeks due to how harmful it will be for immigrants.

Today La Diva de la Banda’s brother has issued a statement to his followers informing them why he’s canceling the concert. He expressed his support for immigrants in Florida.

Lupillo Rivera shows his support for immigrants in Florida

The singer shared a statement with his followers on Instagram. It turns out that due to the harsh anti-immigrant law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, Rivera has decided to show his support for the immigrant community in Florida.

«You are informed that the dates scheduled for this weekend will be cancelled, this due to the attacks that have recently been carried out against immigrants from Florida, actions which we reject and hopefully the situation will normalize as soon as possible.»