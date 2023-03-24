Love triangle? Rebecca Jones, Alejandro Camacho and Humberto Zurita share a secret (PHOTOS)
The 'truth' about Jones, Camacho and Zurita is revealed! Was there a love triangle? This is what we know!Secrets resurface after Rebecca Jones' death.
With the tragic news of Rebecca Jones’ death, many facts about her past have resurfaced —both regarding her 26-year relationship with actor Alejandro Camacho, as well as the possible romances she had with other actors, such as Humberto Zurita.
Rebecca Jones died on March 22 at the age of 65. She had a 40-year career with roles in soap operas, movies and theater. However, now we reveal details of a supposed ‘love triangle‘ she had with two other Mexican actors.
What is not known about Humberto Zurita and Rebecca Jones
The alleged romance between Humberto Zurita and Rebecca Jones happened after they met on the telenovela Muchachita de Barrio at the end of the 70s. After this, they crossed paths again in El Maleficio, where their love story would unfold.
According to TV Notas, the relationship between the two was going well until tragedy struck when Jones’ brother died. Rebecca Jones ended her relationship with Zurita when she found out about the death of her 22-year-old brother, who drowned.
Was Alejandro Camacho the reason for the breakup?
According to TV Notas, the relationship between Humberto Zurita and Rebecca Jones was not yet completely over when she met another actor, Alejandro Camacho.
Alejandro Camacho was supposedly friends with Humberto Zurita. However, this did not stop the Cuna de Lobos actor because, as he said in an interview, he was “head over heels” for the beautiful actress.
Did Alejandro Camacho steal Humberto Zurita’s girlfriend?
At that time, Alejandro Camacho was dating Alma Muriel and Zurita continued was still seeing Rebecca. Camacho told La Saga with Adela Micha that he had never fallen in love with the girlfriend of one of his friends before.
However, the Mexican actor told to Adela Micha that he began his relationship with Rebecca after she and Humberto Zurita broke up: “I have never, ever messed with my friends’ girls, if they broke up, well… yes, there was already a breakup,” he said.
Camacho and Rebecca had a good relationship
Although Rebecca Jones and Alejandro Camacho seemed to be quite in love and had a 26-year marriage, the Mexican actor said that the first impression he had of the beautiful actress was bad: “I liked her, she had a strong character,” he told Adela.
TV Notas has revealed that the relationship between Camacho and Jones was quite close even after they split. However, today the actor confirmed his ex’s death to a magazine.