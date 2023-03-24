The ‘truth’ about Jones, Camacho and Zurita is revealed!

Was there a love triangle? This is what we know!

Secrets resurface after Rebecca Jones’ death.

With the tragic news of Rebecca Jones’ death, many facts about her past have resurfaced —both regarding her 26-year relationship with actor Alejandro Camacho, as well as the possible romances she had with other actors, such as Humberto Zurita.

Rebecca Jones died on March 22 at the age of 65. She had a 40-year career with roles in soap operas, movies and theater. However, now we reveal details of a supposed ‘love triangle‘ she had with two other Mexican actors.

What is not known about Humberto Zurita and Rebecca Jones

The alleged romance between Humberto Zurita and Rebecca Jones happened after they met on the telenovela Muchachita de Barrio at the end of the 70s. After this, they crossed paths again in El Maleficio, where their love story would unfold.

According to TV Notas, the relationship between the two was going well until tragedy struck when Jones’ brother died. Rebecca Jones ended her relationship with Zurita when she found out about the death of her 22-year-old brother, who drowned.