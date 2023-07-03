Influencer Lele Pons supports the LGBTQIA+ Community.

She is proud of her dad, Luis Pons, who is gay.

Lele says her father is her best friend.

Singer and influencer Lele Pons supports her gay dad. His name is Luis Pons and Lele has referred to him as her best friend who has taught her many life lessons.

Luis Pons was born in Venezuela, but her parents raised her together in Florida.

Lele Pons’ father is a renowned architect

Luis Pons is a renowned architect based in Miami, Florida. Pons is the owner of Luis Pons Design Lab, which works on hotels as well as residential and other commercial projects.

Pons describes his work as: «A tapestry that breathes from sensory encounters and tactile concepts suspended in the tenuous space between supposition and dreams.»