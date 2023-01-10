Joan Sebastian’s death: A look at his last moments alive (PHOTOS)

Mexican singer Joan Sebatian’s heartbreaking death.

What his last moments were like.

Joan Sebastian's death: The Mexican singer-songwriter passed away in 2015, leaving a great void in the hearts of millions of his fans. Joan Sebastian was considered one of the most important Mexican musicians. Maribel Guardia's ex-husband suffered from bone cancer that eventually led to his death after his health had deteriorated significantly. Joan Sebastian's death occurred on July 13, 2015, and today we have all the details of his final moments. Joan Sebastian's death: The singer's last breaths According to reports, the Tatuajes singer spent the last moments of his life in cruel agony. According to Segundo a Segundo, the doctor who was treating him revealed that Joan Sebastian's condition was very delicate. "The agony was terrible, we suffered 14 hours of agony trying to do something. We had everything there, monitors, oxygen, catheters, giving massive doses of bicarbonate, trying to get his body to compensate and trying to get his strength to carry him through," he explained.

The exact moment of his death The doctor who treated "El Rey del Jaripeo", who was also his close friend, explained exactly what happened when Sebastian passed away: "The heart failed, the lung failed, the kidney failed again, the liver failed significantly, so everything failed." Joan Sebastian died in an intensive care room that was prepared for him, because he did not want to spend his last moments in the hospital: "Obviously I felt that he had already given himself up there. He had already conceived the idea that there were many limitations because he could no longer ride a horse and his life was on horseback, so it was a terrible blow for him," the doctor said according to Segundo a Segundo.

The cancer kept returning The Secreto de amor and Tatuajes singer will always be remembered as one of the greatest exponents of Mexican music. It should be noted Joan Sebastian had cancer more than once, in fact this was his fourth relapse. The first time this terrible disease was detected was in 1999. Later, in 2007, 2014 and 2015, the cancer returned to his body. Joan won five Grammy Awards, and seven Latin Grammy Awards. The Mexican singer stepped away from the stage some time after his health began to worsen, according to El Financiero.

"I'm retiring" Forced to leave the stage, El Rey del Jaripeo's doctors told him he needed to because of his health issues. The singer announced he was retiring in a press conference. "I am retiring from the horses because I can no longer ride. I am prepared to hit it every time he returns," he said. Convinced that he would return to the stage, it was during a concert in Zacatecas that he confirmed that the cancer had returned: "Two months ago that I booked these dates, I did not know that I would need chemotherapy again," said the singer.