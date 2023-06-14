José Manuel Figueroa’s girlfriend Marie Claire apologizes for what she did at his brother’s funeral.

The host was the first evicted from La Casa de los Famosos Mexico. José Manuel Figueroa’s girlfriend, presenter Marie Claire, turned out the be the first houseguest evicted from La Casa de los Famosos México. On the show she told several people that she was sorry for what she did at Julián Figueroa’s funeral. After Julián Figueroa’s untimely death, the press caused a scandal at Maribel Guardia’s son’s funeral. While many family friends were visiting to offer their condolences, José Manuel Figueroa’s girlfriend «took advantage» of the moment. José Manuel Figueroa’s girlfriend apologizes Marie Claire was encouraged to broadcast from Julián Figueroa’s funeral and wound up being labeled a «vulture» by people who thought she was violating the family’s privacy. Few knew that she works in entertainment and was just doing her job. The transmission recounting details of Julián Figueroa’s funeral was not made from Maribel Guardia’s house but from Marie Claire’s car because she could not abandon José Manuel Figueroa as he grieved. She talked about how much she regretted this on LCDF Mexico.

Marie Claire regrets what she did at Julián Figueroa’s funeral In a TikTok video you can see the images of Marie Claire in the garden of La Casa de los Famosos México talking to Poncho De Nigris about the harsh criticism she received for doing her job as a host. «All the press was on top of it and when we arrived they asked for a Marie Claire interview and I said, ‘How am I going to give an interview, I have no right.’ And that’s why I told José Manuel, ‘When we go out stand up and give them an interview.’ And at noon I had to leave but I knew that if I left I would not be able to go back in and José Manuel was very bad and he was super upset because he had traveled with Julián days before … » the blonde began.

José Manuel was truly upset by what happened to his brother Julián Marie Claire said that she was not forced to broadcast live from the funeral: «On my program they were doing a tribute to him and then I told my producer, ‘I am going to link from here and I am going to tell what I am experiencing.’ I left, I went to the car and there I began to speak about what I was experiencing,» she continued.. José Manuel Figueroa’s girlfriend never expected to be attacked for this. «Maybe I didn’t say it well, but what I wanted to explain is what I felt at that moment about how good it felt to talk about how beautiful Julián was and there were other things. They called me from many channels to ask me for photos from inside Maribel’s house, they told me, ‘Take a photo of where the ashes are resting,’ and I said, ‘I can’t do that.’”

Marie Claire apologizes to Maribel Guardia and her family Despite the fact that Maribel Guardia’s family was not bothered by the things she said and what she reported, Marie Claire did regret it and she never expected the hatred she received. «I turn off my cell phone and when everyone saw the link, they began to say ‘climber’, ‘scavenger’, using gender violence towards a woman and I later realized it and wanted to justify myself by saying, ‘You are talking about me because I did not take photos of inside the house.’ I experienced many things that I am not going to say.» «If I am fine with Maribel and her family, that is what matters to me and in fact, on many occasions I apologized, because if you ask me right now, I should not have made that link,» said Marie Claire.