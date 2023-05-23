Influencer Vanesa Borghi loses her newborn baby.

She explained what she’s going through in a statement.

The presenter is heartbroken. Presenter Vanesa Borghi loses her baby. Vanesa Borghi has just experienced one of the most horrible things a mother can go through… the loss of a child. She revealed the terrible news to her Instagram followers in a statement. Heartbroken, the 39-year-old presenter shared a video where she showed images with her husband. A few months ago, she was excited to announce her pregnancy. Presenter Vanessa Borghi loses her newborn baby The host and model revealed that her new baby Clara has passed away. In a heartbreaking message, Vanessa Borghi explained what she’s going through. «We love you, Clara. My heart breaks with pain and there are no words to explain what I feel. I am invaded by grief, anguish and endless feelings that exhaust me, that leave me without strength,» Borghi wrote on Instagram.

She never imagined what would happen The Fox presenter said that she gave birth at six months and everything seemed fine up to that point: «They were the most beautiful six months of my life and thanks to you I realized that there is a love without limits, beyond everything imaginable.» «The hours we spent hugging were precious and together with your dad we believe it was a small moment of peace in the midst of chaos,» she continues.

Vanessa says her baby taught her valuable life lessons Vanesa Borghi said in her statement that people think that her baby came into her life to teach her a life lesson: «They say that you came to teach me something, I’m still waiting for that answer and somehow I demand it because you left very quickly and I need you by my side.» «You changed our life, in a more beautiful, sweeter, kinder way. You came to unite us, to melt us in infinite love. We’re not the same anymore,» she revealed. «In situations like this is difficult understand thousands of things, I just know that little by little we will have to rearm ourselves, but I don’t know how.»

She concluded her heartbreaking message Finally, she thanked her thousands of followers for being with her through this difficult process. Thank you to everyone who has been supporting us, good energy. Family, friends and even people we don’t know have told me about her experiences and have given us encouragement,» she said. «I am deeply grateful to the midwives, nurses, doctors and all the staff who, beyond their professionalism, treated us with great affection and were very close. Rest in peace Clara Garces Borghi. (we miss you chubby),» Vanessa concluded.