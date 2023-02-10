Jordan Montalvo is a self-confessed MS-13 gang member.

Montalvo faces capital murder charges in Texas.

He could be sentenced to death. Jordan Montalvo was arrested in Houston, Texas for two separate brutal shooting homicides of a man and a woman. Montalvo, 19, faces two counts of capital murder for crimes that occurred in 2022 when he was a member of the MS-13 gang. The crime of capital murder like the one faced by Jordan Montalvo is the only crime that is punishable by death for those who are found guilty. Along with Montalvo, two other related Hispanic young men were also arrested and accused in one of the crimes. MS-13 gang member Jordan Montalvo is accused of two homicides Carlos Romero Muñoz, 18, and Danilo Bonilla, 22, are accused along with Jordan Montalvo of the shooting of Mr. Patrik Saúl Maldonado, 57, whom they gunned down in the street. Montalvo, Romero Muñoz and Bonilla are self-confessed MS-13 gang members in Houston, Texas. The investigation by the Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department (HPD) into Jordan Montalvo and his accomplices, consulted by MundoNOW, will be presented before Judge Ana Martínez of the Harris County 179th Criminal District Court.

Patrick Saúl Maldonado was the first victim of the gang members On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 9:15 p.m., Mr. Patrick Saúl Maldonado was walking down Woodridge Drive towards his home, in the southwest of the Houston metropolitan area, when suddenly a car stopped in the street and two boys got out. One of them was Jordan Montalvo. When Patrick Saúl Maldonado saw the armed boys, he tried to save himself and ran down the sidewalk. However, Jordan Montalvo and his accomplices caught up with him to unload their weapons. The chase was caught by security cameras on a home on Woodridge Drive.

The violent criminals then killed a woman After unloading their weapons, Jordan Montalvo and his accomplices returned to their car to flee at full speed from the crime scene. Some neighbors on Woodridge Drive called 911 when they saw Patrick Saúl Maldonado lying badly injured on the street. Patrick Saúl Maldonado did not survive his injuries and passed away. The investigation was then taken up by detectives from the HPD Homicide Division. Detectives were already investigating this first murder when gang member Jordan Montalvo and his accomplices killed a woman.

Sandra Elizabeth Montes DeEscamilla was returning home from work Sandra Elizabeth Montes DeEscamilla was returning home at 2:00 in the morning on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after leaving work. In the middle of the night she was ambushed by gang members led by Jordan Montalvo. The second crime was very similar to that of Patrick Saúl Maldonado. Sandra Montes DeEscamilla arrived home in her car at the housing complex located at 4034 S Texas Highway 6, in the west of the Houston metropolitan area, parked and walked towards her home. Suddenly three young men started chasing her.

Both crimes were caught by security cameras Security cameras captured the moment when Sandra Montes DeEscamilla tried to escape at full speed from her pursuers. However, two of the men caught up with her and put her in the trunk of her own car. Then the gang members did something strange, they turned their weapons on their accomplice Selvyn Sandoval and shot him. Jordan Montalvo and Carlos Romero Muñoz left him lying badly injured on the grass at the housing complex.

Two of the three murderous gang members were captured Jordan Montalvo and Carlos Romero Muñoz took Sandra Montes DeEscamilla to several ATMs in west Houston to get money. However, for some reason she could not comply with the gang members’ demands and they killed her, leaving her body in the abandoned car. After several days of investigation, the detectives of the Homicide Division of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) identified Jordan Montalvo and Carlos Romero Muñoz as the murderers of Sandra Montes DeEscamilla and arrested them.

Do gang members deserve the death penalty for their crimes? Carlos Romero Muñoz and Jordan Montalvo were already in custody for the murder of Sandra Montes DeEscamilla, when ballistics tests revealed that the same weapons had been used in the murder of Patrik Saúl Maldonado a month earlier. The boys refuse to say where they are from. HPD Homicide Division officers asked their HCSO colleagues for details of the second crime and based on that they were able to incriminate Carlos Romero Muñoz and Jordan Montalvo in the two homicides. Danilo Bonilla only faces one charge for the man’s death. All three face the death penalty for their crimes.