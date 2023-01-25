17-year-old Jorge Vásquez faces the death penalty for murder (PHOTOS)
Jorge Vásquez faces the death penalty for murder. Vásquez, 17, is accused of shooting Jonathan Guerrero. Another boy is also being held for the crime.
- Jorge Vásquez faces the death penalty for murder.
- Vásquez, just 17 years old, is accused of shooting Jonathan Guerrero.
- A 15-year-old boy is also being held in Houston, Texas.
Jorge Vásquez, 17, was arrested in Houston, Texas, and accused of capital murder for shooting another man to death. Vásquez is facing criminal proceedings for the death of 23-year-old Jonathan Guerrero. The motive is till unknown.
At the same time Jorge Vásquez was arrested, the authorities captured another 15-year-old boy who was an accomplice in the crime. He was taken to juvenile court regarding his involvement in the brutal murder. Capital murder is the only crime in Texas punishable by death.
Jorge Vasquez is charged with a capital murder in Texas
On Monday, January 20, 2022, at 1:55 a.m., the residents of the Hispanic neighborhood of the East End called 911 to report shooting at the intersection of Bell Street and Eastwood Street in a quiet area populated by immigrants, mostly from Mexico.
Several patrol cars from the Houston Police Department (HPD) rushed to the scene at Bell and Eastwood in the middle of the dark and freezing night. At the scene, officers found bullet casings but no people related to the shooting.
Police find Jonathan Guerrero badly wounded
However, when HPD officers were on the scene, the case took a dramatic turn that led to the arrest of Jorge Vásquez. As officers investigated the area of the first shooting, they heard several shots less than a block away, then the noise of a crash, also down Bell Street.
Officers went to the scene of the second shooting and found Jonathan Guerrero sitting in his car with several bullet wounds. Guerrero had lost control of his car and hit a tree. Paramedics from the Houston Fire Department (HFD) arrived to help.
The two murderers were hiding under a car
When the HFD paramedics arrived at the scene, there was nothing they could do for Jonathan Guerrero and he was declared dead in his car. Meanwhile, HPD officers searched the area and found Jorge Vásquez and his accomplice hiding under another car and protected by darkness.
Jorge Vásquez was taken to the county jail to appear before Judge Ana Martínez of the 179th Criminal District Court in Harris County after being charged with capital murder of Jonathan Guerrero. The incident allegedly began with an argument between the three young men.
“My family was not prepared for this”
Ashley Guerrero, sister of the murdered boy, started a GoFundMe campaign to ask for financial support to bury the brutally murdered young man. “I am opening the account due to the death of my brother… we received the unfortunate news of his murder,” wrote Ashley Guerrero.
“Due to the unexpected news, my family was not prepared for this. He leaves behind a one-year-old girl. The funds will go towards all expenses for the funeral and his baby. Anything will be appreciated with great pleasure,” details Ashley Guerrero in her Jonathan Guerrero GoFundMe campaign.
Thousands of people die because of guns
The brutal murder of Jonathan Guerrero in Houston, Texas, is one more incident related to firearms. The National Archive of Gun Violence reported that just in 2023, 2,678 people have already been shot dead.
As of Sunday, January 22, 2023, of those people who were shot to death in the United States, a total of 1,160 were killed and 1,518 committed suicide. The country already counts 36 mass shootings, where at least four people died in the same event.