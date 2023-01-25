17-year-old Jorge Vásquez faces the death penalty for murder (PHOTOS)

Jorge Vásquez faces the death penalty for murder.

Vásquez, just 17 years old, is accused of shooting Jonathan Guerrero.

A 15-year-old boy is also being held in Houston, Texas.

Jorge Vásquez, 17, was arrested in Houston, Texas, and accused of capital murder for shooting another man to death. Vásquez is facing criminal proceedings for the death of 23-year-old Jonathan Guerrero. The motive is till unknown.

At the same time Jorge Vásquez was arrested, the authorities captured another 15-year-old boy who was an accomplice in the crime. He was taken to juvenile court regarding his involvement in the brutal murder. Capital murder is the only crime in Texas punishable by death.

On Monday, January 20, 2022, at 1:55 a.m., the residents of the Hispanic neighborhood of the East End called 911 to report shooting at the intersection of Bell Street and Eastwood Street in a quiet area populated by immigrants, mostly from Mexico.

Several patrol cars from the Houston Police Department (HPD) rushed to the scene at Bell and Eastwood in the middle of the dark and freezing night. At the scene, officers found bullet casings but no people related to the shooting.