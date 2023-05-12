Jaime Torres Jr. was murdered outside a popular sports bar (PHOTOS)

Jaime Torres Jr. was shot to death in Houston, Texas.

The married father of two children was leaving a popular sports bar.

Torres Jr.’s truck disappeared after crime. Jaime Torres Jr. went out to a bar with some friends and was shot to death in Houston, Texas. Now his truck is missing. The brutal crime is a true mystery for the authorities, since so far there are no witnesses or evidence of what exactly happened. The crime report, consulted by MundoNow, details that on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 12:30 in the morning, a person called police to report an injured man lying in a meadow next to the side lane of the I-45 highway in South Houston. Does anyone know who killed Jaime Torres Jr.? Several officers went to the scene of crime at 12800 Gulf Freeway, as I-45 heading towards the island of Galveston is also known. There they found a Hispanic man who had been shot several times lying in the grass. The paramedics from the Houston Fire Department (HFD) answered the call from the Houston Police Department (HPD) in hopes of helping the injured. However, it was too late and Jaime Torres Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of a gunshot wound to the head.

His Chevrolet Silverado disappeared from the scene After confirming the shooting death of Jaime Torres Jr., detectives from the HPD Homicide Division went to the scene of the crime. There they discovered the first of the mysteries. Detectives found that he had gone out with two friends to the popular Bombshells Restaurant & Bar on I-45 and Fuqua Street. HPD detectives then ran into their second mystery. Moments before he was murdered, Jaime Torres Jr. and his friends had been asked to leave by the bar’s management for some reason that is still unclear. Torres Jr. had arrived at the bar with his friends in his Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Torres arrived at the bar with two friends However, Jaime Torres Jr.’s Chevrolet Silverado was not at the scene or anywhere near Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. HPD 2nd Lieutenant Ignacio Izaguirre revealed that Jaime Torres Jr.’s friends said they all drove separately. HPD Homicide detectives reported that Jaime Torres Jr.’s truck has Texas license plate KKN-0039 but, as of this writing, it has not been located.

Authorities ask for help to solve the crime HPD Homicide detectives are reviewing all the videos from the security cameras inside and outside the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar to find out if there are any clues or images that help them solve Jaime Torres Jr.’s murder. They ask if anyone in the Hispanic community has information about the identity and whereabouts of Jaime Torres Jr.’s killers, to contact their office at 713.308.3600 or the non-profit organization Houston Crime Stoppers at 713.222.8477. All leads will remain anonymous.

“They took him from us… in a cowardly way” Mrs. Arlinda Mendoza, widow of Jaime Torres Jr., gave a heartbreaking television interview in which she said that her husband was “a very good person, he was taken from us too quickly, in a cowardly way.” Mendoza says that what fills her the most with anger is that Jaime Torres Jr.’s two friends let him leave the bar alone. “Both friends saw him walk out and didn’t even bother to accompany him to his truck. That is what annoys me,” said Arlinda Mendoza to ABC-13 in Houston, Texas.

Jaime Torres Jr.’s desperate wife asks for help Arlina Mendoza created a GoFundMe campaign to request help covering her husband’s funeral expenses. The Hispanic community in Houston is outraged and troubled by this mysterious crime. “Unfortunately, Jaime lost his life while having his truck stolen on May 7, 2023. We need donations to help us with funeral expenses. Anything you can donate is greatly appreciated. God bless you” wrote Arlina Mendoza in the account Funeral Expenses.