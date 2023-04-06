Isabella Ruiz was shot to death in a strange crime
Isabella Ruiz was shot to death in California. Brandy Castillo has been arrested for her murder. Authorities still don't know the motive.
- Isabella Ruiz was shot to death in a strange case in California.
- Brady Castillo has been arrested for her murder.
- However, authorities still don’t know the motive.
Isabella Ruiz was shot to death in Woodcrest, California. Police have already made an arrest in the brutal crime. Brady Castillo, 21, is already in jail for the shooting death of 21-year-old Isabella Ruiz. Authorities did not disclose the relationship between Ruiz and Castillo.
Authorities investigating the death of Isabella Ruiz still don’t why Brady Castillo shot her. The crime report, consulted by MundoNow, details that the tragedy began on Friday, March 31, 2023, around midnight.
Why was Isabella Ruiz shot to death?
At 11:51 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 911 received a call alerting authorities to a shooting at 18000 Gentian Avenue in the small community of Woodcrest, California in Riverside County, near the bucolic Matthews Lake Mountain Preserve.
The officers from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) responded to the home and entered. It is not detailed in the report who called authorities to report the shooting.
Police ask for help to solve the brutal crime
In the house, the RCSO officers found Isabella Ruiz shot and badly wounded. Paramedics were called to the scene to transport her to the hospital. Tragically, she died of her injuries. Brady Castillo was then arrested for her murder.
Detective D. Sandoval of the RCSO Homicide Unit asks the Hispanic community to contact their office at 951.955.277 if they have any information about Brandy Castillo’s motive for killing Isabella Ruiz. All leads will remain anonymous.
“She was a light in the lives of many people”
Peter Hinojosa, a friend of Isabella Ruiz, started a GoFundMe campaign to help her family cover her funeral expenses after the murder. “Unfortunately, she was taken from us too soon and I want to help her family through this difficult process,” wrote Peter Hinojosa.
“She had a work ethic like no one I’ve ever seen. She was so driven in life and she wanted to succeed in everything she set her mind to and she did. Aside from work, she became my best friend. Isabella was a light in the lives of many people,” Peter Hinojosa on the GoFundMe titled Isabella Ruiz.