Isabella Ruiz was shot to death in a strange case in California.

Brady Castillo has been arrested for her murder.

However, authorities still don’t know the motive.

Isabella Ruiz was shot to death in Woodcrest, California. Police have already made an arrest in the brutal crime. Brady Castillo, 21, is already in jail for the shooting death of 21-year-old Isabella Ruiz. Authorities did not disclose the relationship between Ruiz and Castillo.

Authorities investigating the death of Isabella Ruiz still don’t why Brady Castillo shot her. The crime report, consulted by MundoNow, details that the tragedy began on Friday, March 31, 2023, around midnight.

Why was Isabella Ruiz shot to death?

At 11:51 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 911 received a call alerting authorities to a shooting at 18000 Gentian Avenue in the small community of Woodcrest, California in Riverside County, near the bucolic Matthews Lake Mountain Preserve.

The officers from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) responded to the home and entered. It is not detailed in the report who called authorities to report the shooting.