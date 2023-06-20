International Widows’ Day: 3 ways to support a widow

June 23 is International Widows’ Day.

It is estimated that there are more than 258 million widows worldwide.

What are the best ways to support a widowed person?

June 23 is International Widows’ Day, a special date designated by the United Nations to highlight the issues of poverty and injustice faced by millions of widows and widowers around the world.

It is estimated that there are more than 258 million widows and widowers globally and approximately 100 million of them are economically vulnerable and suffer social stigma associated with the absence of their partners. So what is the best way to support them? Here are three things you can do today!

3. International Widows’ Day: Choose your words carefully

It is often difficult to find the right words to offer comfort to a widowed person who is going through a loss. However, it is very important that you choose affirming and positive words, such as, ‘I’m so sorry’, ‘You’re doing a great job,’ or ‘Tell me how I can help you’. Offer help only if you are willing to follow through with it, as this will reassure the person that you are there for them, not only with words, but also with actions.

Sometimes it’s best not to say too much, especially if the loss is recent. In the first days, avoid phrases like, ‘I couldn’t go through this’ or ‘I know what you’re going through,’ or ‘You’re not alone’. Everyone’s situation is different and even if you have gone through a loss, your experience is uniquely yours. Sometimes a hug and just saying, ‘I’m sorry’ and ‘I’m here for you,’ may be all that’s needed.