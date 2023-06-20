Autistic Pride Day: 3 ways to celebrate
Autistic Pride Day is celebrated on June 18 each year. Autism affects children worldwide. Here are 3 incredible ways to celebrate Autistic Pride Day!
Autistic Pride Day is celebrated on June 18 each year. It’s an opportunity to delve into issues that affect this community every day, as well as the challenges they face. It’s also an opportunity to celebrate what makes autistic people stand out from the crowd.
One of the main challenges is to create spaces to educate the public on what autism is and the different strategies that can help those with autism and their loved ones successfully navigate this condition. Here are three ways to celebrate Autistic Pride Day!
Autistic Pride Day: What is autism?
Also known as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), autism is a neurological condition that occurs in different severity in those who are diagnosed with it. It often affects communication skills, socialization and the way in which people interact with the world.
Some with autism may have difficulty communicating verbally or understanding social cues, such as body language and facial expressions. Some flourish with strict routines and develop high levels of competence in very specific areas.
3. Be respectful on Autistic Pride Day (and everyday)
One way to celebrate autism is by being respectful towards the autistic community. Sometimes, ignorance of this condition leads people to treat those with autism like children, even in adulthood. It is important to communicate clearly without being condescending.
It is also important to respect autistic people’s boundaries. For example, if they do not like to shake hands, or if they prefer to avoid or talk about a particular topic, be aware and find other ways to communicate or bond with them.
2. Educate yourself on ASD
Education is essential in promoting acceptance and developing laws that promote equity for people with autism. Being unaware of this condition only creates stigma around it and may make those living with autism uncomfortable.
Educating yourself will also help create safe spaces for people with autism, their caregivers, and their families, who require a support network that allows them to access better health services, occupational therapies, and work and study opportunities. fBeing informed about autism will create safe spaces for autistic people.
1. Show your support for the autistic community
On Autistic Pride Day, show your support by attending events and learning about what autism resources are in your community. You can also donate to different organizations that support children and adults with autism across the country.
Perhaps the most important thing is education and acceptance. Knowing autistic people is just the first step to empathizing with them and ensuring the physical, mental, and emotional health and welfare of children and adults with autism.