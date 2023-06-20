Autistic Pride Day: 3 ways to celebrate

Autistic Pride Day is celebrated on June 18 each year.

Autism affects 1 in 100 children worldwide.

Here are 3 incredible ways to celebrate Autistic Pride Day!

Autistic Pride Day is celebrated on June 18 each year. It’s an opportunity to delve into issues that affect this community every day, as well as the challenges they face. It’s also an opportunity to celebrate what makes autistic people stand out from the crowd.

One of the main challenges is to create spaces to educate the public on what autism is and the different strategies that can help those with autism and their loved ones successfully navigate this condition. Here are three ways to celebrate Autistic Pride Day!

Autistic Pride Day: What is autism?

Also known as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), autism is a neurological condition that occurs in different severity in those who are diagnosed with it. It often affects communication skills, socialization and the way in which people interact with the world.

Some with autism may have difficulty communicating verbally or understanding social cues, such as body language and facial expressions. Some flourish with strict routines and develop high levels of competence in very specific areas.