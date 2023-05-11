Humberto Zurita shares a heartbreaking message on Christian Bach’s birthday
Humberto Zurita mourns Christian Bach on her birthday. The actor sends a devastating message. Christian Bach passed away in 2019.
Humbert Zurita mourns Christian Bach. Several years have passed since Christian Bach’s sudden death of unknown causes. Humberto Zurita has moved on with his life but, despite being in a relationship with Stephanie Salas, he continues to mourn the loss of the mother of his children.
Sebastián and Emiliano Zurita also continue to work and honor the memory of their mother, however, sadness overwhelms Humberto based on the messages he posts on his Instagram account, where he keeps the memory of the love of his life alive.
Humberto Zurita mourns the love of his live
This May 9 would have been Christian Bach’s birthday and Humberto Zurita dedicated some heartfelt and heartbreaking words to the mother of his children.
On his Instagram account, he posted a beautiful black and white photo of Christian Bach, writing: “My soul is not content to have lost her. My heart is looking for her and she is not with me. Love is so short and forgetfulness is so long. (Snippets of Neruda)”
Humberto Zurita’s moving Instagram post
The moving message continued: “Today in this world you would celebrate your happy birthday. Always loved and, always in my heart, your indelible memory, feeding my love to continue loving life. Thank you for giving me so much. 9/5/2023.”
And among the comments, people opined: “Unforgettable!!! Happy birthday to her from her. Always remembering her with lots of love.” “Big hug dear Humberto.” “Such a special day, always in our memories.” “A hug for you and for a great woman always present.” “When love transcends dimensions.”
Although the actor is dating Stephanie Salas he continues to mourn Christian Bach
Humberto Zurita rarely shares updates on Instagram, but when he does, he makes it clear that his children and his love for Christian Bach are the main things in his life. Because before the most recent post, his last had been in February on the anniversary of Christian’s death.
“Christian: In the place where you live, there are no years, nor onomastic days, nor the Day of the Dead. Only, in our hearts and our minds, there is the possibility of privileged memory over oblivion. To always feel close and keep you present in each of our days. Today February 26, (as always) I take a break and stop time, to honor and thank you for having shared your company and your love in our lives. Rest in Peace.”