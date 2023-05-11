Humberto Zurita mourns Christian Bach on her birthday.

The actor sends a devastating message.

Christian Bach passed away in 2019.

Humbert Zurita mourns Christian Bach. Several years have passed since Christian Bach’s sudden death of unknown causes. Humberto Zurita has moved on with his life but, despite being in a relationship with Stephanie Salas, he continues to mourn the loss of the mother of his children.

Sebastián and Emiliano Zurita also continue to work and honor the memory of their mother, however, sadness overwhelms Humberto based on the messages he posts on his Instagram account, where he keeps the memory of the love of his life alive.

Humberto Zurita mourns the love of his live

This May 9 would have been Christian Bach’s birthday and Humberto Zurita dedicated some heartfelt and heartbreaking words to the mother of his children.

On his Instagram account, he posted a beautiful black and white photo of Christian Bach, writing: “My soul is not content to have lost her. My heart is looking for her and she is not with me. Love is so short and forgetfulness is so long. (Snippets of Neruda)”