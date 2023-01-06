Humberto Zurita sends a surprising message to Christian Bach (PHOTOS)

Is Humberto Zurita disrespectful to his girlfriend Stephanie Salas?

Christian Bach is still the love of his life.

The Mexican actor surprised everyone with an unexpected message. Several weeks have passed since Humberto Zurita decided to make his relationship with Stephanie Salas public after several years of honoring his wife Christian Bach, who had an untimely death. He finally gave himself a new chance at love but it is not surprising that he still continues to think about the mother of his children even though he has a new girlfriend. However, at the beginning of 2023, the actor and father of actors Sebastián and Emiliano Zurita, surprised everyone with a few words where he talked more about his love for Christian Bach than for his current partner Stephanie Salas. Now people are wondering if it was disrespectful. Humberto Zurita’s emotional words At the end of 2022, the actor and Christian Bach’s widower dedicated some heartfelt words to his fans, reflecting on life: “This is a memory of the last days of 2022 with my children on an incredible and magical journey that has allowed us to be able to share these last moments and close this chaotic year, but at the same time so full of reflections in the face of a pandemic that left us irreparable losses and changes that made us value life; making it very clear that nothing is more valuable than being able to be here and now, thanking and sharing the benefits of being alive accompanied by our loved ones,” he began. He continued: “Nothing more important and valuable than showing love for family and friends. Nothing more important than giving thanks for continuing to be part of this mystery called life. Thanks a lot! Thank you for this beautiful adventure where nature gives us its beauty and shows us that only nature can be above art. I ask (if I have that right) that human beings can live together in harmony and in equal circumstances, that poverty can disappear and that there be more equity so that each human being can live with dignity and greatness, making sure each one of their dreams and desires are crowned with justice.”

He remembers his wife Christian Bach… Will Stephanie Salas be angry? But in his most recent photograph from a trip with his sons Sebastián and Emiliano, Humberto Zurita shocked everyone by remembering his wife Christian Bach, even though he is happy with his current girlfriend Stephanie Salas… Was it inappropriate and disrespectful to her? The words were clear… “Life has filled me with bliss (that full happiness that God gives you). I am infinitely grateful for the sunrises and sunsets of each day of my life, next to my children. They are my reason for being and my greatest blessing. I don’t want to let more days of this new year go by without being thankful for your company that, from the first day of your birth, gave birth to my deepest and most selfless love for being alive and fully enjoying every day of my life by your side,” the actor said proudly of his offspring.

Christian Bach is still the love of the actor’s life Actress Christian Bach was also present in Humberto Zurita’s thoughts: “Today, Christian is missing. Their mother who, wherever she is, continues to shelter us with her love and gives us her protection. She always lives in my heart and soul, it is her abode. They are my greatest reason for being and my greatest desire to continue in this life sowing with work and joy: love, gratitude and harmony and thus, one day, be able to raise what has been harvested as a virtue. With a single idea: to be able to see the face of God. I love them and I am infinitely grateful to have them by my side and feel loved by both of them. I wish you a great year full of health and fulfillment in your lives.” And he ended being quite clear: “May you always see your desires crowned and your dreams fulfilled. May you never lose faith and have strength to reach the wisdom that makes you happy loving life and never lose your ability to love and respect every being on this earth. May you always feel full and happy accompanied by health. I wish you with all my heart. Happy 2023!!! Thanks life !!! Thank you Sebastian and Emiliano! I love you,” said the actor without mentioning his girlfriend Stephanie Salas.

Did Humberto Zurita leave Stephanie Salas? It seems Humberto Zurita and Stephanie Salas did not spend the New Year together because, at least on their Instagram accounts, they did not post any photos together and they did not mention one another. The legendary actor only wrote about his children and Christian Bach… Could it be that he decided to end his relationship? A few weeks ago, Stephanie Salas shared some black and white photographs of her and Humberto Zurita, who has his arms around her and even grabs her behind in an image that many people considered disrespectful to the memory of Christian Bach. Some images in this article come from this video and this video.