Horror movie legend Ricou Browning dies.

The actor was 93.

He’s known for playing Gill-Man in Creature From the Black Lagoon. Actor Ricou Browning dies. The world of cinema is in mourning over the death of horror film legend Ricou Browning. He rose to fame in the 50s by playing Gill-Man in Creature From the Black Lagoon. His death was announced by his family who stated that the actor passed away on Monday, February 27. Browning died of natural causes at his home; he was 93. Legendary horror actor Ricou Browning dies Ricou Browning played the sea creature Gill-man in the 1954 cult classic Creature From the Black Lagoon, thus becoming a horror film legend. The movie is about a group of scientists who discover an amphibious humanoid deep in the Amazon jungle. His family shared that Browning died of natural causes at his home in Southwest Ranches, Florida. “He had a fabulous career in the film industry, providing wonderful entertainment for past and future generations,” the late actor’s daughter, Kim Browning, told The Hollywood Reporter .

Ricou Browning is known for playing Gill-Man After the incredible success of the first movie, the actor and producer returned to play the sea monster in the sequels Revenge of the Creature in 1955 and The Creature Walks Among Us in 1956. Browning played Gill-man when he was underwater, while actor Ben Chapman played the sea creature when it appeared on land. This role cemented Browning’s place in film history.

Was playing Gill-Man difficult? According to The Sun, Browning once noted that the costume “was cumbersome at first.” “When I first put it on, it looked awkward and clumsy. But once I got into the movie, I forgot I had it on. I became the creature,” he said in an interview in 2019. He then described how some of his underwater stunts included having to put an “air hose in his mouth to breathe”. “The lips of the suit settled a half inch from my lips, and I put the air hose in my mouth to breathe.”

“RIP Ricou Browning” “I would hold my breath and go do the scene, and I’d have other safety people with other air hoses to give me air if I needed it. We had a signal. If I went totally limp, it meant I needed it. It worked out well, and we didn’t have any problems,” he said in an interview. People reacted to his death on social media: “Ricou was a wonderful and kind guy who adored his fans and spent his entire life excitedly answering their questions, signing endless autographs and defending classic genre cinema.” “The last Universal Monster has left us. RIP Ricou Browning.”