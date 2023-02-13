Show business is in mourning again.

Actor Luis Fernando Múnera has died at 73.

Some say that the Colombian actor died of loneliness. On Thursday, February 9, the news that Colombian actor and broadcaster Luis Fernando Múnera had died at 73 years of age was shared on social media. The actor, who some say died of lonliness, is remembered for appearing in films and more than 40 soap operas, including Los pecados de Inés de Hinojosa, El Bogotazo and Pedro el escamoso. “With great pain and sadness we say goodbye to our partner and friend of the house, Luis Fernando Múnera (1949-2023). His intuition and love for his profession led him to be one of the Colombian actors with the greatest national recognition… There are no words to say how important you were to everyone, your time on this earth is a gift that we will treasure forever,” SCG Actors posted. Rest in peace, Luis Fernando Múnera When the news of Luis Fernando Múnera’s passing was confirmed, several celebrities offered their condolences, including Colombian actress and model Carmen Villalobos. Lorna Cepeda, who is remembered for playing the character of Patricia Fernández on the soap opera Yo soy Betty la Fea, also expressed her sadness. “Have a good trip, dear comrade,” said actress Zharick León, while the Colombian actor and painter Roberto Cano said: “We will hear his voice again,” recalling that Luis was also a renowned presenter with an incomparable and unmistakable voice. May he rest in peace.

Did Luis Fernando Múnera die of loneliness? Various outlets, including Semana, recalled one of the actor’s last television interviews in 2020. That was the year he retired. On that occasion, he revealed that he had had problems with his memory and hadn’t been able to do much. He did slowly recover. One thing caught people’s attention — he said he wished he had someone to love. In his final months, Luis Fernando Múnera sold natural products. In another interview, his daughter said he felt that he was near the end of his life.

“They’re going to have to deal with me for a while longer” Infobae recalled another interview with Luis Fernando Múnera. In it he said, “This year has not been very good for me, on top of all these pandemic issues. Personally I have had episodes that have led me to be an intern at the Palermo clinic. Fortunately, it is not serious, but it has hit me very hard, I have been quite ill.” He discussed his memory problems: “I don’t have many details about what happened to me, but I’m already recovered. Among those details that I had was losing my memory, but I got it back. Personally I don’t remember much, my children tell me that I lost consciousness. I had the inability to go out, eat and a lot of things. I’m recovered, they’re going to deal with me for a while longer.”

More about the Colombian actor and broadcaster Luis Fernando Múnera Born on April 5, 1949 in Medellín, Colombia, Luis Fernando Múnera appeared in soap operas such as Los pecados de Inés de Hinojosa, El Bogotazo, Pedro el escamoso and La otra raya del tigre. He also participated in theater and cinema. According to infobae, his role as Gustavo Calle Isaza in the film La estrategia del caracol, directed by Sergio Cabrera, opened the doors for him both in film and on television. He also appeared in the films Águilas no cazan moscas and Golpe de estadio.