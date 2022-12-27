Gloria “La Cuatro” Benavides and the death that shattered her

Gloria Benavides recalled a tragic moment on Christmas.

Fans supported her at this difficult time.

She remembered the death of Zalo Reyes. The Christmas season is usually a moment of joy, family unity and gifts that make the holidays a favorite. However, for some people this time of year is a sad reminder of those who are no longer with us. Chilean actress and comedian Gloria Benavides was extremely affected by the death of singer Zalo Reyes, who she worked with in the past. Through a moving post on social media, she reminded her followers how much his death hurt her.

The death of Zalo Reyes Zalo Reyes had suffered from diabetes since 2008, which is why part of one of his feet had to be amputated. On August 9, 2022, he suffered a severe diabetic decompensation, which led him to be admitted to the intensive care unit of the Clinical Hospital of the University of Chile. Despite having recovered well enough to be discharged on August 13, he died at home on August 21 in his sleep, according to what his family posted on social media. His son told the media that his father suffered from pancreatic cancer, which they had not known. FILED UNDER: Gloria Benavides remembers Zalo Reyes

Gloría made a dedication “Chile lost a great artist and the sky gained a great star that will continue to shine forever. A memory that I keep with great affection together with the great talent of Zalo Reyes in the Gloria show. We will never forget you, Sparrow of Conchalí,” Gloria wrote on August 22. She shared a video where both appear in El Show de Gloria. These images caused a lot of commotion among the Chilean followers who left many comments of support and in honor of Zalo. FILED UNDER: Gloria Benavides remembers Zalo Reyes

Gloria Benavides’ followers supported her “Now we just pay tributes to him, he said, ‘I’ll die and everyone will talk about me.'” Her loyal followers left her beautiful comments. The actress has almost 60,000 followers on Instagram, where she shared the video of her deceased friend. WATCH VIDEO HERE. “An artist in every way, proud and grateful for his origin, great Zalo, fly high that the angels with my old lady will enjoy your voice in heaven.” “What a great duo. I didn’t remember this performance. Tremendous artists.” “Wonderful memory.” “What a beautiful memory of the Show de Gloria, may God receive Zalo with open arms.” FILED UNDER: Gloria Benavides remembers Zalo Reyes