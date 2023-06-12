‘Giant’ actress Noreen Nash dies at 99 (PHOTOS)
Noreen Nash, a prolific Hollywood actress in the 1940s and 1950s, has passed away at the age of 99. The news was confirmed by her eldest son, Lee Siegel Jr., to The Hollywood Reporter. Nash left this world Tuesday at her home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes.
Nash had an outstanding career starring in such iconic films as The Southerner, Giant, and The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold. During her two-decades as an actress, she worked on around two dozen feature films.
She also appeared in low-budget ‘B’ movies like Phantom From Space (1953), where she played a kidnapped scientist. This movie was filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The blue-eyed, dark-haired actress also made appearances on The Charles Farrell Show, in which she played the wife of the owner of a Palm Springs tennis club. She also appeared in episodes of popular series such as Hopalong Cassidy, The Abbott and Costello Show, My Little Margie, Dragnet and 77 Sunset Strip.
Noreen Nash’s legacy
One of Nash’s most notable roles was playing the daughter of J. Carrol Naish’s character in The Southerner (1945), directed by Jean Renoir and starring Zachary Scott.
The film tells the story of a struggling cotton farming family in 1940s Texas. She also had a role in Giant (1956) as Lona Lane, a glamorous Hollywood star present at the opening of the Emperor Hotel.
Nash married «Doctor to the stars» Lee E. Siegel
Nash was married to Lee E. Siegel, who was Fox’s studio medical director from 1955 to 1971. He was known as the «Doctor to the Stars.» The couple wed in 1942 and Siegel died in 1990. She later married Oscar-nominated actor James Whitmore in 2001, and he passed away in 2009.
In addition to her son, Nash leaves behind her grandchildren, Sebastian, Dmitri, John and Cara, as well as four great-grandchildren. People immediately said goodbye on social media.