‘Giant’ actress Noreen Nash dies at 99 (PHOTOS)

Giant actress Norren Nash dies at 99.

She was an MGM contract actress who appeared in many ‘B’ movies.

Her son confirmed the sad news.

Noreen Nash, a prolific Hollywood actress in the 1940s and 1950s, has passed away at the age of 99. The news was confirmed by her eldest son, Lee Siegel Jr., to The Hollywood Reporter. Nash left this world Tuesday at her home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes.

Nash had an outstanding career starring in such iconic films as The Southerner, Giant, and The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold. During her two-decades as an actress, she worked on around two dozen feature films.

She also appeared in low-budget ‘B’ movies like Phantom From Space (1953), where she played a kidnapped scientist. This movie was filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The blue-eyed, dark-haired actress also made appearances on The Charles Farrell Show, in which she played the wife of the owner of a Palm Springs tennis club. She also appeared in episodes of popular series such as Hopalong Cassidy, The Abbott and Costello Show, My Little Margie, Dragnet and 77 Sunset Strip.