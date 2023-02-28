Gerard Piqué’s fortune revealed! Is he worth more than Shakira?

Gerard Piqué’s fortune is leaked.

Is he worth more than Shakira?

The footballer’s businesses have made him wealthy.

Gerard Piqué’s fortune is leaked. Does Colombian singer Shakira’s ex have more money than she does? Recently, her assets were also revealed so now we know who is worth more since their breakup. His successful businesses help him maintain his luxurious lifestyle, according to People en Español.

Last November, the footballer announced his retirement. After an 18-year career, he left the Barcelona club with a farewell party at the stadium, but that was not the end of his business ventures.

WHAT HAS PIQUÉ DONE OFF THE FIELD?

Since retiring from football, Piqué has found ways to keep earning the big bucks. He has branched out into several successful businesses.

Anticipating his future retirement, for years the footballer had the vision of creating a company and several projects that have crystallized and today bring him income that allows him to maintain the same lifestyle he had when he was a Barcelona star.