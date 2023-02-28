Gerard Piqué’s fortune revealed! Is he worth more than Shakira?
Gerard Piqué's fortune is leaked. Is he worth more than Shakira? The footballer's successful businesses have made him very wealthy.
- Gerard Piqué’s fortune is leaked.
- Is he worth more than Shakira?
- The footballer’s businesses have made him wealthy.
Gerard Piqué’s fortune is leaked. Does Colombian singer Shakira’s ex have more money than she does? Recently, her assets were also revealed so now we know who is worth more since their breakup. His successful businesses help him maintain his luxurious lifestyle, according to People en Español.
Last November, the footballer announced his retirement. After an 18-year career, he left the Barcelona club with a farewell party at the stadium, but that was not the end of his business ventures.
WHAT HAS PIQUÉ DONE OFF THE FIELD?
Since retiring from football, Piqué has found ways to keep earning the big bucks. He has branched out into several successful businesses.
Anticipating his future retirement, for years the footballer had the vision of creating a company and several projects that have crystallized and today bring him income that allows him to maintain the same lifestyle he had when he was a Barcelona star.
WHAT ARE THE FOOTBALLER’S BUSINESSES?
Piqué’s name has become even more known around the world since his breakup with Shakira. The rumors of his infidelity and her incredible music career have kept his name in the headlines.
On the other hand, the footballer has also taken advantage of the controversy. Since 2017 he became a co-owner of the Kosmos Holding company, together with Hiroshi Mikitani. He managed to acquire the rights to Ligue 1, the first division of French football in order to sell the broadcast of the matches to the Mediaset España group and Ibai Llanos.
HOW BIG IS GERARD PIQUÉ’S FORTUNE?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the footballer’s fortune amounts to around $84 million. This sounds like a massive amount of money, but Shakira is worth more than $300 million.
Shakira has made a lot of this money since their breakup with the release of songs lashing out at Piqué for his alleged infidelity.
WHAT IS THE FOOTBALLER DOING NOW?
He joined with his partner to create the Kings League, an amateur football championship, which debuted 2022 in association with other renowned footballers and famous faces on social media such as Ibai. He also joined the FC Andorra team, a club that he managed to move forward after acquiring it not in the best conditions.
Piqué has seven luxury vehicles: An Aston Martin DB9 GT, a Maserati GranCabrio, a Mercedes AMG S63, a Porsche Panamera, a BMW 6 Series, an Audi Q7 and a Mercedes SLK. In addition to two houses, one in the center of Barcelona that is worth more than $42 million and another in the mountains worth more than $3 million.