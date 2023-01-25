Is the International Tennis Federation planning to sue Piqué for millions?

Piqué could could be facing a million-dollar lawsuit.

The International Tennis Federation could sue for breach of contract.

The Kosmos Group hasn't fulfilled its obligations. Piqué could face a million-dollar lawsuit. It seems that the problems for Gerard Piqué continue. Well, since Shakira's new song with Bizarrap was released, the former Barcelona player has found himself in a difficult position after being criticized on social media. Now Piqué's Kosmos Group could be facing a lawsuit over its agreement with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Davis Cup. The ITF is accusing Piqué of not making agreed upon payments. Piqué's Kosmos Group could be facing a lawsuit Let's remember that paparazzo Jordi Martín reported that Piqué could be losing a great fortune, and one of the most important contracts of his life, for failing to pay people and for massive layoffs within the Kosmos Group. "It is a scandal. Piqué had terrible news, I think it was much worse than the issue with Bizarrap," Jordi Martín pointed out. "Kosmos and the International Tennis Federation have not reached an agreement to renegotiate the economic model or on the current and future rights requested by the ITF," he said.

Gerard Piqué is losing a million-dollar contract "This businessman has cut off Piqué's money, he has lost a contract worth billions," added Jordi Martín. Now after this difficult news, he received another blow since it's being reported that the International Tennis Federation is preparing a million-dollar lawsuit against Shakira's ex. Just a few days after the unilateral breach of the contract between Kosmos and the ITF, that gave them ownership of the Davis Cup, the news of the lawsuit began to echo across various media outlets. According to reports, the agreement was meant to last 25 years, but it is ending after only three.

The International Tennis Federation prepares a million-dollar lawsuit against Piqué The problem occurred because Kosmos and Piqué committed $3 billion to investors and they haven't delivered. This is why the International Tennis Federation (ITF) planned to file a lawsuit against the company and the former Barcelona player for breaking the unilateral contract that was signed in 2019, according to Soy Carmín. Kosmos's breach is based on not being able to meet the required expenses, which include $40 million to the ITF and another $10 million to the participants. Now, the International Tennis Federation returns to take control of the Davis Cup.

Kosmos owes around $40 million In essence, they wanted to renegotiate the agreement since Kosmos was not meeting expectations, much less paying the $40 million a year they had committed to. It was decided to end the agreement once and for all and now they may sue Piqué for breach of contract, according to Sport. Other issues for Piqué, who owns the Kosmos Group where Clara Chía works, are the accumulated debts, damages and prejudices due to his negative public image. The ITF is convinced that it can win this case, but it is worth mentioning that the lawsuit has not yet been filed.