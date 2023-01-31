Four-star general warns of possible war between US and China in 2025
A 4-star general has caused an uproar with his remarks. Is a war with China coming? General Mike Minihan had a 'stern' warning for the future of the US.
A frightening prediction from a four-star general has gone viral on social media. General Mike Minihan has a dire warning for the United States.
Reuters reported that a four-star general from the US Air Force warned in a memo that his gut told him the US could go to war with China in the next two years — comments Pentagon officials said were not consistent with assessments from the US military.
“I hope I am wrong,” wrote General Mike Minihan, who heads the Air Mobility Command, to the leadership of its approximately 110,000 members. “My gut tells me we will fight in 2025.” The letter was dated February 1 but had been sent on Friday.
It is necessary to state that the opinions of the general do not represent the Pentagon’s, but they show concern at the highest levels of the US military about a possible attempt by China to exert control over Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.
A Pentagon spokesman responded
Alarabiya News reported that the memorandum from the four-star general also calls on all Mobile Command personnel to get ready for combat and go to a firing range, “fire a clip” at a target and “aim for the head”.
A Pentagon spokesman responded to an email inquiry about the memo saying: “Yes, it is factual that he sent it out.”
“These comments do not represent the department’s views on China”
Both the United States and Taiwan will hold presidential elections in 2024, which could create an opportunity for China to take military action, according to assumptions by the senior member of the military, reported Reuters.
“These comments are not representative of the department’s view on China,” said the US defense official. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said earlier this month that he seriously doubted the increase in Chinese military activities near the Taiwan Strait was a sign of an imminent invasion of the island by Beijing.
China has intensified its diplomatic, military and economic pressure in recent years
For its part, China has intensified its diplomatic, military and economic pressure in recent years on the autonomous island to accept the government of Beijing. Taiwan’s government says it wants peace but will defend itself if attacked.
In response to a request for comment, Reuters noted that Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said in a statement that military competition with China is a central challenge. “Our focus remains on working alongside allies and partners to preserve a peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.