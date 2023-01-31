Four-star general warns of possible war between US and China in 2025

A 4-star general has caused an uproar with his remarks.

Reuters reported that a four-star general from the US Air Force warned in a memo that his gut told him the US could go to war with China in the next two years — comments Pentagon officials said were not consistent with assessments from the US military.

“I hope I am wrong,” wrote General Mike Minihan, who heads the Air Mobility Command, to the leadership of its approximately 110,000 members. “My gut tells me we will fight in 2025.” The letter was dated February 1 but had been sent on Friday.

It is necessary to state that the opinions of the general do not represent the Pentagon’s, but they show concern at the highest levels of the US military about a possible attempt by China to exert control over Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.