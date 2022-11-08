Ex Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon arrested at a McDonald’s for assault
Ben Gordon, former basketball star was arrested for violent attitudes. The events occurred at a McDonald's in the early hours of Friday.
Former British-American basketball player Ben Gordon was really popular more than 10 years ago when he spent in 11 seasons in the NBA. Although the 39-year-old athlete has left the world of basketball, he is still remembered as one of the best.
However, the former 6’3″ player, was recently involved in a scandal at, none other than, a McDonald’s restaurant. This happened after he was seen punching two security guards who were in the establishment, witnesses at the scene reported.
Bulls Ben Gordon was being aggressive and punched a security guard
The former Chicago Bulls star was seen attacking two security guards at a McDonald’s restaurant. According to The New York Post, the former basketball player was immediately arrested by police.
This happened on Friday at dawn, CWB Chicago reported that the police received a phone call around 3:00 am because people witnessed the attack and officers immediately responded.
What happened when police arrived?
The New York Post reported that, Gordon attacked the guards when was being escorted from the establishment. This was when the former star of the Chicago Bulls hit a security guard in the face.
However, according to the police, why he was being kicked out isn't clear. But that's not all, the NY Post also stated that Gordon continued being violent as he also pushed a second 21-year-old male security guard.
Charges filed against former basketball star
The security guards who were attacked by Ben Gordon refused medical treatment. However both agreed to file charges against Chicago Bulls player for attacking them.
According to TMZ, the retired player already has a history of violence. On October 10, at LaGuardia airport, people witnessed Gordon hit his 10-year-old son in the face as they prepared to board their flight.
A life of conflict
Of course, witnesses to the scene quickly called the nearest security personnel. Two New York Port Authority police officers and New Jersey police officers were injured at that crime scene.
In addition, in 2017 Gordon was arrested for a prank at an apartment building in Los Angeles when he activated the fire alarm. Later, an employee of a shopping center accused him of stealing, charges that were later dropped because a civil settlement was reached, reported The New York Post.