Former basketball star Ben Gordon was arrested for assault.

The incident occurred at a McDonald’s early Friday morning.

The former Chicago Bulls has been violent before.

Former British-American basketball player Ben Gordon was really popular more than 10 years ago when he spent in 11 seasons in the NBA. Although the 39-year-old athlete has left the world of basketball, he is still remembered as one of the best.

However, the former 6’3″ player, was recently involved in a scandal at, none other than, a McDonald’s restaurant. This happened after he was seen punching two security guards who were in the establishment, witnesses at the scene reported.

Bulls Ben Gordon was being aggressive and punched a security guard

The former Chicago Bulls star was seen attacking two security guards at a McDonald’s restaurant. According to The New York Post, the former basketball player was immediately arrested by police.

This happened on Friday at dawn, CWB Chicago reported that the police received a phone call around 3:00 am because people witnessed the attack and officers immediately responded. Filed Under: Chicago Bulls Ben Gordon arrested