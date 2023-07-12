Eric del Castillo surprises his wife on her 81st birthday

Soap opera Eric del Castillo had a big surprise for his wife on her birthday.

He never gave Kate Trillo an engagement ring?

The couple has been together for 53 years.

Actor Eric del Castillo had some surprising news about his 53-year marriage to Kate Trillo. Now suspicions surrounding their relationship have been confirmed, surprising his wife and their fans.

According to CARAS magazine, during a recent birthday celebration for Kate Trillo, the actor made a surprising announcement that caught everyone off guard. This revelation marks a significant turning point in their solid marriage.

Eric del Castillo surprises his wife on her birthday

In a truly unexpected turn of events, renowned Mexican actor Eric del Castillo made a remarkable gesture of love towards his wife. The surprise came in the form of an engagement ring, which Kate del Castillo’s father presented to his beloved wife and the mother of their daughters. This heartfelt moment was captured in a moving video shared by Kate’s father on social media.

Eric del Castillo and Kate Trillo have long been regarded as a couple with one of the most enduring and stable marriages in the Mexican entertainment industry. Despite their strong bond, it is surprising to learn that Eric had never given her an engagement ring.