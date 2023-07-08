Did Niurka threaten Televisa when she found out that Emilio was nominated for eviction from ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’? (VIDEO)
Did Niurka threaten Televisa when she found out that Emilio was nominated for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos México? Niurka Marcos was taken by surprise upon learning her son Emilio was nominated this week.
Both Niurka and Emilio’s father, Juan Osorio, had unexpected reactions to the news. It remains to be seen what Niurka will do regarding her son’s potential eviction.
How did Niurka react to her son’s nomination for eviction?
During the four weeks of the reality show, Emilio has not only captivated the audience as the youngest houseguest but has also become a fan favorite. His genuine friendship with Wendy Guevara, Poncho de Nigris, and Sergio Mayer has garnered widespread support for him.
However, this week Emilio, along with Sergio Mayer, Paul Stanley, and Barby Juárez, is now at risk of being evicted. The fate of these contestants and their hopes of winning the jackpot now rest in the hands of the public.
Did Niurka threaten production?
Niurka Marcos wasted no time in reacting to the surprising news of her son’s nomination. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress addressed the situation, leading many to believe that she was issuing a warning to the show’s host.
In a slightly sarcastic tone, Niurka stated: «I’ve received messages from all sides, letting me know, ‘Mama Niu, look what Diego said,’ ‘Niurka won’t be able to save him.’ Well, if you don’t get involved, maybe I will, Diego.» It was clear that she was sending a message to the program’s host.
She ended the message expressing her support for her son Emilio
In addition, the star made it clear that doesn’t want anyone to interfere in the public’s vote — specifically referring to the host of La Casa de los Famosos, Diego de Erice. Niurka said: «I hope you don’t meddle and let the public have their say. Why are they looking for trouble with me?»
Concluding her statement, the former contestant on the reality show offered her utmost support to her son, stating: «All the people talking to me have me going crazy. I’m so excited. Time to give it all, my people. To be strong and courageous.»
Emilio cried after making a personal confession
Throughout the three weeks of continuous broadcasting, the contestants on the show have had their comedic moments, occasional conflicts, and moments of vulnerability. Emilio Osorio also made a heartfelt confession about his father.
During a revealing moment, Niurka Marcos ‘s son opened up about the difficult experiences that his father, Televisa producer Juan Osorio, has gone through. Emilio disclosed that one of the most traumatic moments for him was when his father struggled with alcohol, as reported by Milenio.