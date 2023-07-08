Niurka finds out that her son is nominated for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos México.

Did she threaten Televisa?

Niurka reacts to her son’s nomination.

Did Niurka threaten Televisa when she found out that Emilio was nominated for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos México? Niurka Marcos was taken by surprise upon learning her son Emilio was nominated this week.

Both Niurka and Emilio’s father, Juan Osorio, had unexpected reactions to the news. It remains to be seen what Niurka will do regarding her son’s potential eviction.

How did Niurka react to her son’s nomination for eviction?

During the four weeks of the reality show, Emilio has not only captivated the audience as the youngest houseguest but has also become a fan favorite. His genuine friendship with Wendy Guevara, Poncho de Nigris, and Sergio Mayer has garnered widespread support for him.

However, this week Emilio, along with Sergio Mayer, Paul Stanley, and Barby Juárez, is now at risk of being evicted. The fate of these contestants and their hopes of winning the jackpot now rest in the hands of the public.