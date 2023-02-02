It’s over! Enrique Peña Nieto and Tania Ruiz break up (PHOTOS)

Enrique Peña Nieto and Tania Ruiz have broken up.

The model and businesswoman reveals the details of the split.

What happened between them? Enrique Peña Nieto and Tania Ruiz were one of those couples who, although it was a fleeting romance, shouted their love to the rooftops. Now, the model from San Luis Potosí has confirmed her breakup with the politician. The love story for the former president of Mexico and the supermodel began at the beginning of 2019. Both seemed deeply in love, although their relationship raised some criticism. Find out what happened! When did Enrique Peña Nieto and Tania Ruiz start dating? Hola Mexico reported in 2019 that Enrique Peña Nieto was in a relationship with another woman after his divorce from actress Angélica Rivera. Now the source has confirmed the couple’s split. On January 31, this news broke, monopolizing magazine covers. Tania Ruiz made surprising comments when confirming the breakup to the media. However, she assured that she was very fond of Peña Nieto. (Filed Under: Enrique Peña Nieto and Tania Ruiz breakup)

How they confirmed the breakup According to Hola! magazine, the relationship has ended “with the same affection and respect” that they shared throughout their courtship. Tania, 35, will continue to live with her daughter in Spain. The two have decided to take different paths and this is how the model made it known. “Enrique and I are no longer together, but we still love each other very much,” Tania said according to Hola!. However, the gorgeous blonde indicated that they continue to have great affection for each other: “There is a lot of love between us, but life projects change,” she also said: “There wasn’t a negative reason,” she told Así el Weso. (Filed Under: Enrique Peña Nieto and Tania Ruiz breakup)

Tania Ruiz reveals details of the split Tania Ruiz is originally from San Luis Potosí, Mexico, however she is currently living in Spain with her daughter Carlotta. The Mexican beauty is not only dedicated to modeling, she is also a successful businesswoman. Ruiz confirmed that she will continue to live in Madrid. “I stay to live here in Spain. I have my master’s degree and Carlotta her college,” she said. On the other hand, rumors of a breakup began in December, when they last posted on Instagram together. (Filed Under: Enrique Peña Nieto and Tania Ruiz breakup)

What netizens think Chamonic’s Instagram account shared the news and followers shared their point of view Enrique Pena Nieto’s breakup. “Something tells me that she does not want to be involved with him, everything is ‘mitote’ that is coming for the former president,” said one user. “She’s smart, she knows that the ship is going to sink, and she’d rather leave than go make a conjugal visit.” “Mmmm it smells like something happened to her, time will tell us.” “‘We love each other’ that’s what they always say when they separate, if they wanted, they could fight for love, say it’s over and period.”(Filed Under: Enrique Peña Nieto and Tania Ruiz breakup)