Sad news in the fashion world.

Nineties supermodel Tatjana Patitz has died.

She was only 56 years old.

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz has died. She is mainly remembered for appearing in the video for the song Freedom by singer George Michael along with other nineties supermodels like Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. She was only 56 years old.

Tatjana’s agent confirmed the news, which was shared by various media outlets, including Vogue magazine. She was one of the best known faces in the 1980s and 1990s. “I never sold my soul,” she said in a 2020 interview in the middle of the COVID pandemic. May she rest in peace.

Tatjana Patitz’s last Instagram post

On the verge of reaching 100,000 followers on her official Instagram account, where she presented herself as a mother, model and lover of animals and nature, Tatjana Patitz shared just over 800 posts. Her last was on the 26th of August and it was a couple of photographs of her dogs Matilda and Gatsby, for National Dog Day.

Fans of the supermodel, who possessed a unique beauty and penetrating gaze, said their last goodbyes upon learning of her passing: “We will miss you.” “Rest in peace, I can’t believe it.” “Have a good trip to the other side.” “What sad news.” “She was one of the best and had the most unique beauty of all… I adored her.” “Rest in peace, but why?”