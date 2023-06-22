Emilio Osorio could be expelled from ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ for breaking the rules (VIDEO)
Emilio Osorio made a big mistake on La Casa de los Famosos México. It could cost him his spot on the show. A video of Niurka on Big Brother is revealed.
- Emilio Osorio made a big mistake on La Casa de los Famosos México.
- It could cost him his spot on the show.
- A video of Niurka on Big Brother is revealed and she did the same as her son!
Emilio Osorio could be expelled from La Casa de los Famosos México. There have been many intense moments on the popular reality show. It has been getting incredible ratings, making it one of Televisa’s most successful projects, and the contestants have garnered immense love from the public.
Emilio Osorio, son of producer Juan Osorio and Niurka Marcos, has received significant support. However, despite being a fan favorite and a contender for the big prize, there is a possibility that the 20-year-old actor may face expulsion from the competition.
Emilio Osorio could be expelled from La Casa de los Famosos México
Emilio Osorio, a 20-year-old Mexican actor, known for being the son of Juan Osorio and Niurka Marcos, may face severe consequences, including possible expulsion from La Casa de los Famosos, for violating one of the program’s fundamental rules.
Over the weekend, while the contestants were on the house’s patio, they heard the cheers and support from their friends, relatives, and fans, as is customary. However, it is strictly prohibited for anyone to communicate with the outside world.
What did Emilio Osorio do?
Emilio broke the rule not to communicate or send messages to anyone outside the house because, according to TV Notas, Emilio’s father, Juan Osorio, was yelling to his son and saying that he misses him.
Emilio could not contain his excitement and went up the stairs to tell his father that he also misses and loves him. You can also see his housemates telling him to stop: «You’re going to get scolded.” “Don’t do it.”
Emilio’s mother Niurka Marcos did the same on Big Brother
Emilio ignored the warnings of his housemates, knowing he was breaking the rules. The actor and singer is fully aware that what he did was strictly prohibited and he will have to face the consequences. However, the show’s producers have not yet made a decision regarding this matter.
A similar situation occurred in 2005 when Niurka Marcos appeared on Big Brother. She also faced expulsion for breaking the rules, and now fans are expressing their concern, fearing a similar outcome for Emilio Osorio.
Fans fear Emilio will be expelled
Niurka’s video quickly went viral on Twitter, and fans started drawing comparisons between her and her son. Some worry that Emilio could face expulsion like she did. However, it has not been confirmed whether this will actually occur.
Comments on Twitter included statements such as» «He’s pulling a Niurka.» «Niurkito strikes again.» «They should expel him, everyone knows it’s against the rules.» «They won’t take any action because his father is Juan Osorio.» and «I don’t think they’ll do anything now, but he might face consequences in the future. He’s protected because of his famous parents.»