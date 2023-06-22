Emilio Osorio made a big mistake on La Casa de los Famosos México.

It could cost him his spot on the show.

A video of Niurka on Big Brother is revealed and she did the same as her son!

Emilio Osorio could be expelled from La Casa de los Famosos México. There have been many intense moments on the popular reality show. It has been getting incredible ratings, making it one of Televisa’s most successful projects, and the contestants have garnered immense love from the public.

Emilio Osorio, son of producer Juan Osorio and Niurka Marcos, has received significant support. However, despite being a fan favorite and a contender for the big prize, there is a possibility that the 20-year-old actor may face expulsion from the competition.

Emilio Osorio, a 20-year-old Mexican actor, known for being the son of Juan Osorio and Niurka Marcos, may face severe consequences, including possible expulsion from La Casa de los Famosos, for violating one of the program’s fundamental rules.

Over the weekend, while the contestants were on the house’s patio, they heard the cheers and support from their friends, relatives, and fans, as is customary. However, it is strictly prohibited for anyone to communicate with the outside world.