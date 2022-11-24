Elsa Quintero Barriga was shot to death during a home robbery
Elsa Verónica Quintero Barriga was shot in her home. The woman was a hard-working single mother of 4 children. A detective asks for help to solve the crime.
Elsa Verónica Quintero Barriga was shot to death in a small town in Illinois and so far no one has been arrested. The brutal crime against Mrs. Quintero Barriga has left the Hispanic community of Peoria grieving.
The tragedy of Elsa Verónica Quintero Barriga, 50, touched the hearts of Hispanics in Peoria, Illinois. The working woman was a single mother of four children. The motive for the crime could have been a robbery, according to the police.
Who shot Elsa Quintero Barriga?
At 8:27 p.m. last Saturday, November 19, 2022, police in Peoria received a call alerting them to shots fired in a house and several agents were sent to the house.
The crime report details that the agents of the Peoria Police Department (PPD) arrived at 2800 West Montana Street and entered the house without delay to investigate.
The authorities could not save Elsa Quintero Barriga
The first PPD officers who arrived at the house stated in their report that they found a woman lying on the floor, with gunshot wounds. The woman was identified as Elsa Verónica Quintero Barriga.
When the officers arrived at the house, Mrs. Quintero Barriga was still alive and the police officers gave her first aid at the scene. However, the woman passed away before paramedics arrived to take her to a hospital in Peoria.
A Hispanic police officer in Illinois asks for help from the community
After the death of Elsa Verónica Quintero Barriga was confirmed, detectives from the PPD Special Investigations Division went to her house to carry out the first investigations. During the investigation, robbery was determined as the motive of her murder.
Roberto Vásquez, of the PPD’s Special Investigations Division, pleads with the Illinois community to help him identify and arrest the murderers. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the criminals, they can call 309.494.8369.
“She was a single mother… who struggled day by day”
Maggie León, whose relationship with the victim is not detailed, opened the account Funeral of Elsa Quintero Barriga in the social network of economic support GoFundMe so that the people can help the children of the murdered woman and to cover the funeral expenses.
“We ask all the people who are willing to help to contribute a grain money to give a holy burial for Mrs. Elsa Quintero Barriga… she was a single mother who struggled day by day to provide for her children. Her children Rosaura, Melissa, Juanita and Jesús Reteguin will always remember her”, reveals Maggie León.