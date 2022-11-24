Elsa Verónica Quintero Barriga was shot in her home.

The woman was a hard-working single mother of 4 children.

A Hispanic detective asks for help to solve the crime.

Elsa Verónica Quintero Barriga was shot to death in a small town in Illinois and so far no one has been arrested. The brutal crime against Mrs. Quintero Barriga has left the Hispanic community of Peoria grieving.

The tragedy of Elsa Verónica Quintero Barriga, 50, touched the hearts of Hispanics in Peoria, Illinois. The working woman was a single mother of four children. The motive for the crime could have been a robbery, according to the police.

Who shot Elsa Quintero Barriga?

At 8:27 p.m. last Saturday, November 19, 2022, police in Peoria received a call alerting them to shots fired in a house and several agents were sent to the house.

The crime report details that the agents of the Peoria Police Department (PPD) arrived at 2800 West Montana Street and entered the house without delay to investigate.