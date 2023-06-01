Authorities target El Mencho’s daughter for money laundering.

La Negra was released from a US prison last month.

It is a strong blow for the CJNG leader. El Mencho’s daughter is investigated for money laundering in Mexico. Authorities from the Attorney General’s Office are looking into criminal activities involving Jessica Johana Oseguera González, alias La Negra. She is the daughter of Michoacan boss Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho. He is the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), according to Sin Embargo. El Negra was released in March after serving 25 months in a US prison. EL MENCHO’S DAUGHTER INVESTIGATED FOR MONEY LAUNDERING A file from the Second Collegiate Court in Criminal Matters of the Third Circuit, indicates the following: «On February 28, 2023, the social representation brought criminal action against the complainant here and made available to the Judge of the case the assets insured in the preliminary investigation, including the bank account […]as well as the resources contained therein.» Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes is one of the most feared and powerful drug traffickers in the country. Several homicides and illegal activities related to drugs are attributed to him. Both he and his family are in the crosshairs of the United States.

HOW IS THE INVESTIGATION GOING? According to the file: «The notification of the FGR led the federal magistrates to revoke the amparo granted in the first instance to Jessica Johanna, due to the change in legal situation. The young woman had obtained in the first instance the protection of justice, a resolution that ordered the agency to issue a pronouncement on the lifting of the security measure of the account in her name within a period of 30 days, or, as the case may be, resolve the fate of it.» The amparo judge considered that the security of the account was excessive, due to the time that had elapsed, a situation that violated the fundamental rights of legality and legal security for women. However, the FGR filed an appeal for review and during the investigation, the Federal Public Ministry informed the Collegiate Court of the change El Mencho’s daughter’s legal situation.

LA NEGRA IS ACCUSED OF MONEY LAUNDERING The file continued: «Hence, it is estimated, that in relation to the act claimed in the amparo proceeding from which this resource derives (bank account security) there was a change in legal situation, having been left at the disposal of the competent judicial authority the bank account whose insurance the petitioner of the amparo claimed, derived from the fact that the prosecutor brought criminal action against her, as it was specifically reported by the responsible authority, which left the assets insured in the investigation available to the Judge of the case, among them the reference bank account as well as the resources contained therein.” And the file ends: «The preliminary investigation details that the resolution was recorded in the Fifth District Court of Federal Criminal Proceedings in the State of Jalisco. After revoking the amparo, the Court also ordered the dismissal of the case.»

LA NEGRA HAD ALREADY BEEN IN PRISON La Negra was released from a federal US prison on March 14, after serving 25 months, not counting the time since she was arrested on February 26, 2020. Randilee Giamusso, spokesperson for the Bureau The US Federal Penitentiary (BOP) confirmed to journalist Isaías Alvarado, from Univisión News, that she was released a month early. La Negra served the last part of her sentence in the FCI Dublin minimum security prison, which is located in the San Francisco Bay area, where El Mencho’s daughter was born, so that she would be close to her family.