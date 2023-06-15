Bad news! El Charro says his wife wants a divorce (VIDEO)

Mexican influencer El Charro says his wife wants a divorce.

Erik Roberto talks about the split.

He described what happened in a Facebook live. El Charro says his wife wants a divorce. The popular influencer who captivated thousands of Mexicans and Latinos by documenting his day-to-day life has bad news about his marriage. El Charro, also known as Erik Roberto, shared the bad news with his followers. The influencer, who is active on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, has shown great love for his wife Mayra. Now, he’s posted a video saying that they are headed for divorce. El Charro says his wife wants a divorce El Charro shared a video on Facebook entitled ‘Mayris is asking me for a divorce’. This, naturally, caught his followers off guard and they immediately offered their support. However, Erik took the time to talk to his followers in the live broadcast, where explained in detail what has been happening in his relationship with Mayrita. It seems, she is not happy.

El Charro talks about his marriage «I want to tell you that I received some papers, it turns out that Mayrita is asking me for a divorce,» El Charro began, while showing the separation agreement. «I think that the sun cannot be covered with a finger, many of you have guessed so many things.» «I want to tell you that this is not something new, it is something we have been talking about since December. I think we will not be the first or the last. I want to share that Mayra is an excellent mother, friend, partner… I have also considered it, I think that married life can sometimes change over time,» Erik shared.

Is he okay about splitting with Mayrita? Looking sad, Erik Roberto, who a few months ago revealed that he had alcohol problems and was working on them for the good of his family, explained that he still has great love for Mayra, who made videos with him. «I personally believe in divorce, it is worth being in a place where you feel appreciated, loved… I want to share that she and I are doing very well. This morning I said goodbye to her with a hug. This paper came to me when she was in Hawaii. The decision that she and I make will be for the best,» he revealed on Facebook.

More details about El Charro and Mayrita El Charro says that he and Mayra have excellent communication and have reached an agreement with no fights or conflicts. «She and I communicate very well, shouting does not reign in our house, of course we have disagreements, but we have discussed it,» he said. “A divorce is never pretty or easy, but we are going to make it as simple as possible. I wanted to share it with you, I wanted to ask everyone for your good vibes, your prayers,» Erik concluded.