5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes the coast of Nicaragua

An earthquake shook Nicaragua on Thursday morning. The 5.1 magnitude tremor was reported during the early morning of April 6, waking up the residents who felt it, according to the Colombian Geological Service.

According to the first reports, despite the magnitude of the earthquake, so far there have been no reports of property damage or injuries.

According to El Tiempo, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Nicaragua, with a depth of less than approximately 70 kilometers. The United States Geological Survey considers this a minor event.

The Colombian Geological Service revealed that the earthquake took place in the state of Moyogalpa, a municipality in the department of Rivas in the Republic of Nicaragua. Fortunately, property damage or injuries were reported.