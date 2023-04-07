5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes the coast of Nicaragua
Earthquake shakes the coasts of Nicaragua. The quake occurred on Thursday morning. No damage has been reported yet.
An earthquake shook Nicaragua on Thursday morning. The 5.1 magnitude tremor was reported during the early morning of April 6, waking up the residents who felt it, according to the Colombian Geological Service.
According to the first reports, despite the magnitude of the earthquake, so far there have been no reports of property damage or injuries.
According to El Tiempo, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Nicaragua, with a depth of less than approximately 70 kilometers. The United States Geological Survey considers this a minor event.
The Colombian Geological Service revealed that the earthquake took place in the state of Moyogalpa, a municipality in the department of Rivas in the Republic of Nicaragua. Fortunately, property damage or injuries were reported.
Authorities issue an alert
The Colombian Geological Service reported the quake on Twitter: “#SismosColombiaSGC International Seismic Event – Updated Bulletin 1, 2023-04-06, 01:39 local time. Magnitude 5.1, Shallow depth, Moyogalpa, Nicaragua.”
Based on preliminary seismic data, the quake was likely felt by many people in the epicenter area. It is possible that the same tremor was felt but weakly in Masatepe, located 46 miles from the epicenter, according to Volcano Discovery.
The intensity of the quake woke residents of Moyogalpa, a municipality in the department of Rivas in the Republic of Nicaragua but fortunately the earthquake was not considered dangerous and the area is apparently not at risk.
Authorities failed to register any property damage or injuries. Still, investigations are ongoing.