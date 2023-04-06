Philippines earthquake proves Mhoni Vidente right again!

Philippines earthquake proves Mhoni Vidente right again! Since her prediction of a quake around Easter, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the Philippines. A tsunami alert was activated and authorities are tracking the situation, according to Excelsior and DNA 40.

Preliminary information from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) indicates that the quake movement occurred 75 miles from the town of Gigmoto. Due to this, the authorities activated the necessary protocols to be able to alert the population in case of an emergency.

Phivolcs said that the tectonic movement happened at 8:54 p.m. local time. The agency adds damage and aftershocks are expected. A tsunami alert was activated there are risks of small tremors in the ocean which could cause strong currents and rapid changes in sea level.

This new quake was predicted by Mhoni Vidente who said it oculd happen in several countries, including those in Asia. She has also predicted a quake in Mexico in the coming days.