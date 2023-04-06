Philippines earthquake proves Mhoni Vidente right again!
Mhoni Vidente hits the nail on the head again with his prediction after the earthquake in the Philippines. Earthquake was of magnitude 6.6 magnitude.
Philippines earthquake proves Mhoni Vidente right again! Since her prediction of a quake around Easter, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the Philippines. A tsunami alert was activated and authorities are tracking the situation, according to Excelsior and DNA 40.
Preliminary information from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) indicates that the quake movement occurred 75 miles from the town of Gigmoto. Due to this, the authorities activated the necessary protocols to be able to alert the population in case of an emergency.
Phivolcs said that the tectonic movement happened at 8:54 p.m. local time. The agency adds damage and aftershocks are expected. A tsunami alert was activated there are risks of small tremors in the ocean which could cause strong currents and rapid changes in sea level.
This new quake was predicted by Mhoni Vidente who said it oculd happen in several countries, including those in Asia. She has also predicted a quake in Mexico in the coming days.
Mhoni’s predictions came true!
In one of her most recent videos, Mhoni warned that we will have to remain vigilant because several tremors would occur during Holy Week, although she did not specify a place.
With the most recent one in the Philippines and one that happened before in Mexico City, her predictions seem to be coming true. Mhoni said 2023 would be a very difficult year in terms of earthquakes and she warned people to be vigilant.
What about the tsunami?
According to official sources: “Based on tsunami wave models and early tsunami tide gauge records, it is expected to experience wave heights of less than one meter above normal tides and may be higher in bays and closed straits.”
Preliminary reports indicate that the first tsunami waves could arrive between 9:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday and continue for the next several hours. The agency also advised the public to avoid going to beaches or shorelines until the advisory is cancelled.