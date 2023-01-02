Donald Trump did not pay a dime in federal income tax in 2020
Former US president Donald Trump, a very controversial politician, finds himself once again in the eye of the storm. After his taxes were released, it’s been discovered that he did not pay a single cent in federal income tax in 2020.
Before Trump’s tax returns were made public, he had asked the Supreme Court to keep the records secret. However, he was not successful and they have finally been released.
According to the EFE agency, the Ways and Means Committee of the House of Representatives, which is controlled by the Democrats, released Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020, ending a long dispute with Trump, who tried to stop them from coming to light.
However, after his failed attempt to prevent his taxes from being made public, Donald Trump became enraged. It’s been revealed that the former president of the United States did not pay a single penny in 2020, the year in which he lost the election to Joe Biden.
How much did Trump pay in taxes while he was president?
According to the committee, the documents reveal that the Republican politician paid $642,000 in 2015 when he began his term as president, but only $750 in both 2016 and 2017, his first two years in the White House.
On the other hand, in 2018 he paid close to a million dollars and in 2019 it was more than $133,000. However, in 2020, it was revealed that Trump had not paid anything to the IRS, being the first president since Gerald Ford who did not publish his annual tax return.
Trump speaks out
An enraged Trump issued a statement on Friday regarding the publication of his taxes, saying that: “Democrats should never have done it and the Supreme Court should never have approved it” because this will lead to “horrible things for many people”.
However, the Republican maintained that the few taxes he paid over the years only demonstrate the “success” he achieved by using tax deductions and creating “thousands of jobs”.
A bill requiring presidents to release their tax returns
The House of Representatives has approved a bill requiring presidents to release their tax returns each year. This comes after the Trump controversy and the discovery that his taxes were not audited by the IRS in his first two years as president.
The entire controversy dates back to 2019, when the Ways and Means Committee issued a subpoena requiring access the information in the framework of its investigation into possible tax evasion by the former president.