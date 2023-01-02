Donald Trump did not pay a dime in federal income tax in 2020

Donald Trump did any federal income tax in 2020.

The former president requested that it be kept secret.

He was the first president since Gerald Ford not to release his taxes each year.

Former US president Donald Trump, a very controversial politician, finds himself once again in the eye of the storm. After his taxes were released, it’s been discovered that he did not pay a single cent in federal income tax in 2020.

Before Trump’s tax returns were made public, he had asked the Supreme Court to keep the records secret. However, he was not successful and they have finally been released.

Donald Trump did not pay taxes in 2020

According to the EFE agency, the Ways and Means Committee of the House of Representatives, which is controlled by the Democrats, released Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020, ending a long dispute with Trump, who tried to stop them from coming to light.

However, after his failed attempt to prevent his taxes from being made public, Donald Trump became enraged. It’s been revealed that the former president of the United States did not pay a single penny in 2020, the year in which he lost the election to Joe Biden.