Mayeli Alonso drops a bombshell about the Riveras.

Lupillo’s ex says that Don Pedro accused Doña Rosa’s family of poisoning his brother.

The supposed truth comes to light. Undoubtedly, social media is constantly blowing our minds with surprising celebrity revelations. This is the case with Mayeli Alonso, Lupillo Rivera’s ex. The influencer has been involved in many scandals lately. Since her split from Lupillo Rivera and her appearance on reality shows such as Rica Famosa Latina and La Casa de los Famosos, Mayeli has had a number of issues. The most recent was the rumor that she was having an affair with boxer Andy Ruiz. Mayeli Alonso drops a bombshell about the Rivera family Mayali just dropped a bombshell on social media, saying Don Pedro Rivera blames his ex-wife, Mrs. Rosa, for his brother’s death. The businesswoman has shared a controversial video on her official TikTok account, where she talks about the death of one of Don Pedro Rivera’s brothers. Mayeli made a surprising remark about the tragedy.

Mayeli Alonso says Don Pedro Rivera blames Doña Rosa for poisoning his brother “Don Pedro says that Doña Rosa’s family poisoned his brother and that’s why he died… Why doesn’t he say the reason why Doña Rosa doesn’t speak to two of her sisters, not just one? What did her sisters have to do with Don Pedro?” Mayeli Alonso said in the video. Later she spoke about one of Mrs. Rosa’s sisters, “And they stand there and grab a product and say, ‘Oh, I remembered’… Don’t remember me with that, ma’am, just look at the loyalty I have for them, Aunt Pita is an aunt of Lupillo and her sister who moved away from her. I don’t know why but that lady was always a queen with Jenni, with us, with her nephews, with everyone.”

Mayeli Alonso claims to be loyal to Doña Rosa “I don’t know why they stopped talking nor do I care, but I have been denying it for four years and I love Aunt Pita and I respect her. But Aunt Pita and I have not had communication in the four years that she’s been looking for me because I’m loyal to Doña Rosa, because I know that if I talked to her, Doña Rosa would get more upset with me,” Mayeli Alonso said. Of course, her followers immediately commented: “She’s already another matter, she’s no longer Rivera.” “Loyalty is not mentioning that at all.” “Well, loyalty has already been lost because you already said what you know.” “Wow, what a sincere loyalty.” “Neighborhood gossip.”