Doctors in China find a living fetus inside a little girl’s skull

A living fetus was found inside a one-year-old girl’s skull.

It was a twin that hadn’t fully formed.

The girl was having cognitive issues.

A one-year-old girl in China suffered a terrible ordeal. She was having trouble walking, issues with her motor skills and she wasn’t growing at the normal rate of children her age. In addition, her head was very large and continuing to grow, so her parents took her to the hospital, never imagining what they would find.

Given the unusual case, the doctors made the decision to investigate further by taking an X-ray of her skull, which showed bones in a sac inside her brain. It was a living fetus — a twin brother who never fully formed.

Living fetus found in girl’s head

The bizarre case was published in the scientific journal Neurology in December. Experts explained that it is called “fetus in fetu”.

This is a rare condition, also known as a “parasitic twin,” Dr. Marlon Marrufo told MundoNow. This occurs when twins “come together in the womb and only one of them continues its normal development, while the unborn twin is normally absorbed by the body of the developing twin.” He clarified that it is extremely rare for them to be located in the head.