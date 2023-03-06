Florida man dies after falling ill with brain-eating amoeba

A Florida man died of a rare illness caused by Naegleria fowleri.

He may have contracted the brain-eating amoeba by rinsing his sinuses with tap water.

Authorities are still investigating the death. DEADLY BRAIN-EATING AMOEBA! A man died after succumbing to a fatal brain-eating amoeba. According to initial reports, the Florida Department of Health is investigating the cause of the man’s death and believe it could have been from rinsing his sinuses with contaminated tap water. The Florida Department of Health warned residents about the incident and also issued a warning regarding sinus rinses. MAN DIES OF BRAIN-EATING AMOEBA A man residing in Charlotte County, Florida has died. Authorities believe it was the result of tap water that contained the microscopic brain-eating amoeba scientifically known as Naegleria fowleri, according to the Florida Department of Health, reported EFE. Health authorities indicated in a statement that the deceased, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered an infection from this parasite “possibly as a result of sinus rinse practices utilizing tap water.”

What caused the disease? Authorities continue to investigate this death, which occurred at the end of February, reported EFE. The Florida Department of Health, indicated that the amoeba can — on rare occasions — cause an infection of the brain called primary amoebic meninfoencephalitis. “In rare situations, the amoeba can cause an infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM),” the Florida State Department of Health reported. “DOH-Charlotte, as part of a multi-agency response, continues to investigate how this infection occurred and is working with local public services to identify any potential links,” they continued.

A full investigation? According to Joe Williams, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, the investigation is being done epidemiologically to understand the specific circumstances in which the infection occurred. Likewise, they detailed that the parasitic amoeba must be studied in depth. “An epidemiological investigation is underway to understand the specific circumstances of infection by this parasitic amoeba. Unfortunately, it resulted in a death, and any additional information about this case is confidential to protect the privacy of the patient,” said Jae Williams, of the Florida Department of Health, according to EFE.

A warning to the public? The Florida Department of Health sent a statement to residents of Charlotte County with a serious warning about avoiding infection. They advise people to only use distilled or sterile water to make sinus rinse solutions. “When making sinus rinse solutions, use only distilled or sterile water. Tap water should be boiled for at least 1 minute and cooled before sinus rinsing. DO NOT allow water to go up your nose or sniff water into your nose when bathing, showering, washing your face, or swimming in small hard plastic/blow-up pools.” advised the Florida Department of Health.

A rare infection? Between 1962 and 2021, only four of the 154 people infected in the US with the brain-eating amoeba survived. This amoeba can destroy brain tissue and usually causes death, which is why the authorities call for caution during activities in fresh and temperate waters in summer. According to information from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a child who contracted this parasite died last year after swimming in Lake Mead in Snowfall. Another child died in Nebraska and a Missouri resident who became infected after bathing in Iowa.