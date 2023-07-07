Talina Fernández’s boyfriend José Manuel Fernández reveals a secret.

He says a priest blessed them.

Did they marry before the presenter died?

Did Talina Fernandez marry boyfriend José Manuel Fernández? Without a doubt, the death of ‘La Dama del Buen Decir’ had a powerful impact on show business in Mexico. The sad news of her death was announced on the afternoon of Wednesday June 28 and was confirmed by her son Coco Levy.

Talina Fernández was hospitalized in Mexico City after having complications related to the leukemia that she had been suffering from for some time.

Did Talina Fernández marry José Manuel Fernández?

Since her death, many questions have arisen concerning Talina Fernández’s boyfriend, as little was known about him because the journalist preferred to keep her love life private.

Although Talina Fernández and José Manuel appeared together in public on more than one occasion, we don’t know many details about their relationship. Now, a week after the beloved host’s death, a secret has come to light.