Were they married? Talina Fernández’s boyfriend reveals a priest blessed them before she died
Talina Fernández's boyfriend José Manuel Fernández reveals a secret. He says a priest blessed them. Did they marry before the presenter died?
Did Talina Fernandez marry boyfriend José Manuel Fernández? Without a doubt, the death of ‘La Dama del Buen Decir’ had a powerful impact on show business in Mexico. The sad news of her death was announced on the afternoon of Wednesday June 28 and was confirmed by her son Coco Levy.
Talina Fernández was hospitalized in Mexico City after having complications related to the leukemia that she had been suffering from for some time.
Since her death, many questions have arisen concerning Talina Fernández’s boyfriend, as little was known about him because the journalist preferred to keep her love life private.
Although Talina Fernández and José Manuel appeared together in public on more than one occasion, we don’t know many details about their relationship. Now, a week after the beloved host’s death, a secret has come to light.
Talina Fernández’s boyfriend speaks out after her death
Talina Fernández’s death devastated the entertainment world, as well as in her family, and, of course, her partner. Now José Manuel Fernández has publicly revealed that he and the beloved Mexican host were married before she died.
This came out during Talina Fernández’s funeral. After being surrounded by various media outlets, including correspondents from Imagen TV’s De Primera Mano, it was revealed that a priest gave the couple a blessing.
Did Talina Fernández and her boyfriend get married?
After several media outlets captured the arrival of José Manuel Fernández at the funeral, they did not hesitate to ask about their relationship and it was then that he said they were married.
«That’s how it was, Father Fede (a priest close to Talina Fernández’s family) gave us a prayer, that was all,» said José Manuel Fernández. He stated that it was not a legal marriage but that he had given the host a promise ring.
José Manuel Fernández mourns the agony his beloved endured
Likewise, Talina Fernández’s boyfriend revealed the blessing took place six months ago. It was a symbolic act for the couple representing the great love they had for each other and there were no other family members present. «We went to Tequisquiapan because her father lives there and we stayed there for eight days.»
He also mourned what his beloved had to endure in her final days, «About two months ago she already felt bad. She had less and less strength and the last thing was very hard. She was in agony,» he told the press.