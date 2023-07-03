Talina Fernández’s boyfriend talks about her painful last days (VIDEO)
Talina Fernández's boyfriend is heartbroken. He had to say a last goodbye to the love of his life. He sadly recounted the presenter's painful last days.
Talina Fernández died at the age of 78 of complications from leukemia. Now her boyfriend, José Manuel, has spoken about their relationship that last a year and half before she died, according to TV Notas.
When Mariana Levy’s mother announced that she was in a relationship in her seventh decade, her astonished fans thought she was joking, but she was seen many times with José Manuel Fernández who was with her as she took her last breath.
Talina Fernández’s boyfriend José Manuel is devastated
José Manuel, Talina Fernández’s boyfriend, was one of the many people who came to the funeral home handling Talina’s services and spoke to the media about their last days together. Sadly, she suffered a lot.
He described how hard it was, «When she was so bad, it was my turn every night. It was impressive that throughout the night she could not find a position. She sat down, lay down, turned around… I was already asking God, ‘Hey, what has this woman done to you? You take her or leave her but she can’t be like this.'»
The last few days of Talina’s life were quite gruesome
Talina Fernández’s boyfriend said that the presenter suffered so much that she asked that God take her: «She suffered a lot and I already asked God to take her or leave her. I lived all the last days with her,» he said.
José Manuel Fernández, the presenter’s boyfriend, said that during the last five days of Talina’s life she struggled to go up and down stairs and had major mood swings.
Talina Fernández’s says goodbye to his love
Although they were only together for a year and a half, they had known each other for 40 years, according to José Manuel: «I arrived at a party. I was there. I saw her, I greeted her. I remember that she had a shot of tequila in her hand, because I told my friends, ‘Oh, what a lady Talina is.’ (After) I saw her in an interview that she wanted to meet a seventy-year-old at that time I told her, ‘Well, I am the one,'» he said.
He said she was the best thing that ever happened to him: «(The relationship) was fabulous. It was the best thing that has happened to me in my life. It was very nice. Many tell me, ‘It’s that you made Talina happy,’ and she me!”