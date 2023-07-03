Talina Fernández’s boyfriend talks about her painful last days (VIDEO)

Talina Fernández’s boyfriend is heartbroken.

He had to say a last goodbye to the love of his life.

José Manuel sadly recounted the presenter’s painful last days.

Talina Fernández died at the age of 78 of complications from leukemia. Now her boyfriend, José Manuel, has spoken about their relationship that last a year and half before she died, according to TV Notas.

When Mariana Levy’s mother announced that she was in a relationship in her seventh decade, her astonished fans thought she was joking, but she was seen many times with José Manuel Fernández who was with her as she took her last breath.

Talina Fernández’s boyfriend José Manuel is devastated

José Manuel, Talina Fernández’s boyfriend, was one of the many people who came to the funeral home handling Talina’s services and spoke to the media about their last days together. Sadly, she suffered a lot.

He described how hard it was, «When she was so bad, it was my turn every night. It was impressive that throughout the night she could not find a position. She sat down, lay down, turned around… I was already asking God, ‘Hey, what has this woman done to you? You take her or leave her but she can’t be like this.'»